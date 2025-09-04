Reiner Knizia's My City brings intriguing tile-based city-building to iOS and Android

Whose city?

Reiner Knizia's My City is now available to purchase on iOS and Android

Build your ideal city in this simple space-optimising strategy

Enjoy an exclusive randomised mode, or play through the campaign

We get a load of great tabletop adaptations here on mobile. And many of them tend to be for cult hits you might not have otherwise heard of. Case in point being today's city-building, tile-based puzzler, Reiner Knizia's My City, which is available to buy now on iOS and Android!

My City is deceptively simple, as you compete against your opponents to grow your city. You do so in a similar way to Kingdomino, by placing certain buildings next to one another and optimising the layout to score points, and slotting together differently shaped districts neatly to create a cohesive layout.

If you're jumping into My City for the first time, don't fret, because My City comes packed with its own story-based campaign that contains over 24 levels. Easing you into the fun, the campaign sees the rules and landscape of your city slowly evolve to present new and escalating challenges.

This is my city

Of course, if you've already played My City or grasp the fundamentals quickly enough, there's still plenty to enjoy here. Reiner Knizia's My City comes packaged with its own Randomised mode to mix up the board, offering a new experience each time. And it's exclusive to the digital edition!

Add onto that Daily Challenges to develop your skills or the Eternal Game, and you've got a whole suite of content available for the low, low price of $6.99. Suffice it to say then that My City is a great addition to the already massive roster of Reiner Knizia's releases on mobile, which we haven't seen added to for a while.

