Redmagic 11 Pro review - "Cooler, faster, and somehow just…better!"

I’ll be honest. I wasn’t expecting to be impressed by another Redmagic phone. I’ve used several of the older models before (9S Pro, 10 Air, 10S Pro), and I kind of thought they had already peaked in that “gaming phone with attitude” niche.
But the Redmagic 11 Pro actually surprised me, in the best possible ways. It just feels better than the older models, and I didn't even believe that would be possible. Let's talk about the why.
Picking up this phone makes me feel like I'm holding a piece of forbidden magical tech in my hands. It doesn't even come close to anything else. But that's not nearly enough to describe it.
The water cooling system on this phone is borderline absurd in the best way. They call it “AquaCooling”, but honestly, I just call it “I can marathon Genshin Impact without my phone turning into a toaster.”
Long sessions in COD Mobile, Honkai Star Rail, or whatever your current obsession is will stay consistently smooth. Frame drops are nonexistent, and the phone never got hot to the touch in my experience.
This is one of those features that sounds like marketing fluff until you actually feel the difference. Of course, you can turn it on or off however you please, just like the fan - and yes, it still has the fan, too!
Talk about a cool phone (see what I did there?).
In COD Mobile, being able to map ADS and fire to the triggers makes everything feel sharper and more responsive. Your reaction time gets faster simply because your thumbs aren’t doing all the work. It’s like playing with a mini-controller, but still mobile and intuitive.
If you play shooters, you'll love it. It works in other games too, but let's be honest - it's most useful in shooters.
If you’re not gaming, you might even stretch that to three days. For a gaming phone? That’s wild.
Charging is fast as well, so even when you do need to plug it in, it doesn’t disrupt your rhythm for long. Oh, and if you don't want to plug it in, do not panic - THERE'S FINALLY WIRELESS CHARGING! Yay!
It gets the job done if you’re taking casual photos, but it's not as good as that of the iPhone 17 Pro or Samsung S25. You could argue that it's a gaming phone, sure, but you can still play games on those camera-heavy phones, too.
All in all, if you’re hoping for Pixel / Samsung flagship photo magic, it’s not there yet. I say "yet", because you never know what magic Redmagic could pull next.
I really hope Redmagic continues improving the camera pipeline because the phone deserves to be great on both gaming and daily-life fronts. That would be the ultimate phone on the market, I believe.
We can always look at the bright side: it has improved when compared to older models. So I’m staying hopeful.
The camera could use an upgrade, yes, but everything else about this phone feels like a level-up, regardless of what you do. It just feels better than the older models, and I didn't even believe that would be possible.