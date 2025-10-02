Infinix's Hot 60 Pro+ review - "An impressive budget phone for casual gaming"

A budget option in a more premium package

So thin it barely exists

The performance is impressive for the price point

Over the past year, I've had the pleasure of trying out two of Infinix's gaming-focused phones. In the case of the GT 20 Pro, I came away incredibly impressed with how this budget option performed, handling resource-intensive games without issue. Then, earlier this year, I reviewed the GT 30 Pro, which, while even more capable on paper, failed to blow me away in the same way. However, as I noted back then, that's not because the phone is bad. It's just because I've seen what Infinix can do, and it's difficult to be as excited when seeing the same trick twice.

Fast forward to today, and I've now come away from my third phone from Infinix happy to report it's a return to the pleasant surprise of the GT 20 Pro. The Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ is billed as a budget option - no lofty gaming performance promises this time - alongside snagging the record for the world's thinnest phone. Now, while the latter part of that sentence is undoubtedly gimmicky, the Hot 60 Pro+ is more than a Slim Jim.

The Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ is unbelievably thin

That said, we'll have to start there because the thinness of this phone is definitely notable. At 5.95mm, it's wafer-thin, but it's not just that detail that's important. It only weighs 155 grams. When you combine those two things, the result is a device that, even when it's in your hand, seems to barely exist. And you might think that cramming components in such a tiny shell would lead to compromises elsewhere. However, for what Infinix is going for here, that's not the case at all.

While the MediaTek Helio G200 is hardly the beefiest chipset around, when it's paired with 8 GB RAM (up to 16 with virtual memory), it becomes a solid performer. Switching between apps is surprisingly smooth with little in the way of stuttering. Part of that smoothness is enhanced by the 6.78-inch AMOLED screen that boasts a 144Hz refresh rate. It's a beautiful screen with the brightness capable of hitting 4500 nits, meaning you can use it without much trouble even in direct sunlight.

The screen is also curved, which not only gives the Hot 60 Pro+ a more pleasant, rounded look, but it's also more enjoyable to swipe across. In fact, pleasant is a great word for this phone in general. Despite the price (around £200), the casing is aluminium, meaning there's none of the cheap plastic business you get with some budget phones. This feels like a much more premium product. And that's pretty much the aim.

The Hot 60 Pro+ is supposed to be an everyday phone that impresses, and it looks lovely. I'm a big fan of the Misty Violet back my review unit sports, which is slightly biased as purple is my favourite colour. Even more than that, the performance is beyond what you'd probably expect given its lean aesthetics. It's even more capable in the gaming department than I anticipated. Just don't go in expecting it to handle everything you throw at it.

Less demanding games run like a dream

During my testing, I played a lot of Acecraft, MLBB (as always), and Pokémon TCG Pocket. It handled all three without much issue. The battery didn't seem overly fussed at the extra demands either, holding its own with other phones I've tried. Equally, it remained relatively cool, only heating up after extended sessions. If you only game on your phone during a short commute, you'll likely never notice.

It's only when you boot up something a bit more demanding that the phone's limitations become more apparent. When playing my beloved Dredge, it became very choppy, by which I mean the framerate, not the eldritch fish-infested waters, with medium graphics, and wasn't entirely smooth on the lowest settings either. So, if you're into ports or anything else that's fairly intensive, this isn't the phone for you.

And there are a few other reasons you might want to avoid it as well. That lower price point will always include some compromises, of course. There is no 5G functionality or wireless charging. Two things I don't particularly care about. However, I know a lot of people do. Likewise, the camera isn't the most impressive. Again, though, my phone is always for texting and gaming. Snapping pics isn't my concern.

However, the camera is responsible for a likely niche issue I have with the Hot 60 Pro+. Due to the positioning, if you ever use it while resting it on a surface, it will wobble with each touch. I appreciate that most people probably pick up their phone when they use it, and this won't cause any issues. However, it's worth noting that this is a thing if there are any oddballs out there like me who often do this.