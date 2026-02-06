REDMAGIC 11 Air review - "A pure gaming phone in disguise"

After reviewing the Redmagic 10 Air, I didn't think a gaming phone could get any better - referring to the "Air" versions here. The Air version is supposed to be slightly more "budget-friendly" and sleek, compact, or however you want to call it.

Well, I can only say I was surprised to see the Redmagic 11 Air deliver almost all that Redmagic 11 Pro could, but in a more "everyday" format. Let me explain.

Redmagic 11 Air specs

Super Resolution & Frame Rate : Upscales 60fps games to 144fps, enhancing visual clarity and ensuring ultra-smooth motion.

: Upscales 60fps games to 144fps, enhancing visual clarity and ensuring ultra-smooth motion. Image Rendering : Improves colour, contrast, and detail, supporting stylised filters for a cinematic gaming experience.

: Improves colour, contrast, and detail, supporting stylised filters for a cinematic gaming experience. Haptics Optimisation : Works with the device’s linear motor to deliver immersive 4D vibrations, responding to in-game cues such as footsteps and gunfire.

: Works with the device’s linear motor to deliver immersive 4D vibrations, responding to in-game cues such as footsteps and gunfire. Audio & Lighting Control : Synchronises RGB lighting with in-game audio, creating a fully immersive esports environment.

: Synchronises RGB lighting with in-game audio, creating a fully immersive esports environment. Performance : Snapdragon 8 Elite, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage

: Snapdragon 8 Elite, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage Display : 2688x1216 full-screen display with ultra-narrow bezels and

a 144Hz refresh rate

: 2688x1216 full-screen display with ultra-narrow bezels and a 144Hz refresh rate Battery : 7000mAh Battery with 80W Fast Charging

: 7000mAh Battery with 80W Fast Charging Cooling : Turbo Cooling Fan, Patented 4D Ice-Steps Vapor Chamber

: Turbo Cooling Fan, Patented 4D Ice-Steps Vapor Chamber AI integration : Real-time voice translation, AI photo editing, smart device management

: Real-time voice translation, AI photo editing, smart device management Camera : 50MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 16MP front camera

: 50MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 16MP front camera Other: IP54 dust and water resistance

I have to say, the 11 Air added in something we were really hoping they would - the cooling fan! On top of that, it also features the following:

Yeah, all this sounds like a lot, but when you put it side by side with the 10 Air, you'll notice a real difference. The 11 Air is the closest I've seen to a "perfect" budget gaming phone, without sacrificing a single thing. You have cooling, you have trigger buttons, AI integration, plenty of storage, and a decent enough camera - that's right, even the camera is a lot better than the 10 Air's!

Beautiful design for everyday use

The first thing you notice about the 11 Air is its simple design, which still keeps the core Redmagic characteristics - the neat back camera, the hidden front camera, the red gaming mode button, and the RGB cooling fan + logo. It's nothing new, given that they created a beautiful signature look in these Redmagic phones, but the 11 Air has something different.

If you look at it in natural light, you'll notice just how absolutely beautiful the back design is. The transparent back lets you peek at the futuristic elements, which you will never want to hide. In low light, it looks like a casual phone, while in bright lighting, you can see the "disguised" gamer aesthetic. I was really impressed by this - and the small "Cooling System" written underneath the camera.

I don't even need to question its performance

After putting the Redmagic 11 Air through the same tests I did all the other phones ( Cookie Run Kingdom , Cookie Run Tower of Adventures, COD Mobile, Genshin Impact, and recently, Arknights Endfield ), I can't say I've had a single instance of lag/frame dropping.

I ran the games with the recommended settings (which were on High), and everything ran as smoothly as butter! I'm beyond pleased with its performance, considering it IS the "Air" version. I mean, I kinda expected the 11 Pro to have no lag and be top-tier, but I had no idea the Redmagic 11 Air would be up there with it.

It's surprisingly light, too, and even though it's nothing groundbreaking, I did notice something else that pleasantly surprised me. The back of the Redmagic 11 Air is a little bit rounded - it now feels smoother, which is a very welcome change I didn't even think was needed. This slight design change didn't cross my mind, but I guess it does add to the durability of the phone.

With the Redmagic 10 Pro I kept using (up until recently), this design change was not there, so given how much I played on it, I kiiiinda got used to the straight edges - but with this one, long gaming sessions are even more comfortable.

The Redmagic 11 Air is responsive, reliable and just so beautiful!

To sum things up, I have no bad things to say about this gaming phone. It did not disappoint me one bit - even the camera (which, if you know, I've been quite picky with) seemed to have some improvements.

The design is beautiful, regardless of whether you buy it for gaming or just because it's a solid phone overall; the display is "pixel-perfect", and the battery life is something you won't have to worry yourself with. It can last you a few days (depending on how much time you spend gaming or multitasking), and if it ever runs out, it's only going to take about half an hour to get it fully charged.

You can purchase the REDMAGIC 11 Air (12GB + 256GB) starting at €499 from the official Redmagic website. And if you hurry, there are a few Early Bird Vouchers you can take advantage of too, which will run from February 5th to the 10th.