Grand Mountain Adventure 2 to let you explore a virtual recreation of the Val d’lsère slopes

Living in luxury

Grand Mountain Adventure 2 is teaming with the famed Val d’lsère resort

You'll be able to explore virtual recreations of the slopes just in time for ski season

Take on the World Cup Run or the Face de Bellevarde

Now, I don't know about you, but I don't know many people who've been on a skiing holiday. And to be honest, the idea doesn't appeal to me. Then again, exploring the slopes does sound fun, but maybe it's better to do so in Grand Mountain Adventure 2's newest collaboration?

How does a collab work in a skiing sim like Grand Mountain Adventure 2? Well, no less than the legendary Val d’lsère resort is serving as an official partner, allowing you to explore the virtual slopes of this famed location. It's even starting the collab just in time for the skiing season!

You'll be able to explore the most popular skiing courses of this famed resort, including the Face de Bellevarde. Or put your skills to the ultimate test with the World Cup Run, and take the edge off with a more casual exploration of the mountainside.

Ooh la la

It's a rather surprising, but not unexpected, considering how popular Grand Mountain Adventure 2 has proved to be with over 25 million downloads to its name. Still, it's a testament to the reach and popularity of mobile that a famous ski resort is the first to look at collaborating.

And for those of you who're particularly into skiing and playing Grand Mountain Adventure 2 to get a taste of the sport, this'll be a great opportunity to explore a virtual representation of a resort that welcomes a huge number of skiers in real life each year!

In the meantime, though, for the rest of us, this may be only a fleeting distraction. Need something else to grab your attention? Well, why not dig into our constantly updated and comprehensive list of the best mobile games of 2025 for some of our top picks from the last eleven months?