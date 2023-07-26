Rec Room becomes the latest game to partner with Mattel for a Barbie collaboration

Much like Candy Crush Saga and Stumble Guys, Rec Room has decided to try and make the most of Barbiemania. Starting today, you can celebrate the new movie by adorning your avatar with Barbie and Ken outfits that include a cowboy hat, vest, and belt. They are available in the in-game store now, with no word on how long they'll be available.

Discussing the collaboration, Mannat Sra, Head of Partnerships at Rec Room, said: “We are incredibly excited to partner with Mattel and bring the iconic Barbie brand to Rec Room.”

“The Barbie activation will provide our community with a fun experience, allowing them to embrace their creativity and bring the hot-pink-infused energy of Barbie to our community.”

It's not the first time Rec Room has teamed up with Mattel either. In December last year, there was a Masters of the Universe collaboration. Clearly, the two have a good working relationship then, and with plenty of Mattel movies in the pipeline, the latest team-up might not be the last.

On the new partnership, Mike DeLaet, Global Head of Digital Gaming at Mattel, said: “We are delighted to again collaborate with Rec Room, a platform that shares our passion for fostering creativity and social interaction.”

“Together, we can provide players with a unique opportunity to engage with the Barbie brand and spark their imaginations.”

Rec Room is available on the App Store and Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred platform using the links below.