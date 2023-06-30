Stumble Guys collaborates with Barbie this July, welcoming a new level and new Stumblers into the fray

Scopely has announced a bubbly collaboration within Stumble Guys, letting players dive into bursts of colour with the iconic Barbie brand. In particular, the new Barbie Dream Dash level invites players to soak in the sun, sand, and sea at a rowdy beach party. Players will find plenty of Barbie-themed items as well as animations, emotes, footsteps, and five new Stumblers.

In case you're not familiar with the game, Stumble Guys offers players frenetic fun as a multiplayer party knockout game where up to 32 players can go head-to-head online in challenging obstacle courses.

“Building on the success of Hot Wheels, it was an easy decision to collaborate once again with one of the largest gaming fan bases in the world,” says Mike DeLaet, Global Head of Digital Gaming at Mattel. “Barbie brings her unique brand of magic and wonder to Scopely’s widely popular and inclusive ‘Stumble Guys,’ where players can immerse themselves in a Barbie beach party environment like none other. This collaboration showcases the power of Barbie to make any world truly magical, and we can’t wait to see players Stumble with style.”

“The ‘Stumble Guys’ team loves surprising our players with new and unexpected experiences. After our successful integration of Hot Wheels with Mattel, we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to work with one of the most iconic brands in toys and entertainment, Barbie,” says Jamie Berger, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Scopely. “In our newest collaboration, Barbie introduces a new realm of characters, humour, and imagination that will transport ‘Stumble Guys’ players to a competitive Barbie-themed world that they may not want to leave.”

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by downloading Stumble Guys on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, join the community of followers on the official Twitter page for more juicy details, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes.