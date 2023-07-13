Candy Crush Saga teams up with Barbie for exclusive in-game experience

King has announced a colourful new update to Candy Crush Saga, letting players get their hands on splashes of pink with a special Barbie collab event. Players will be able to journey through the Candy Kingdom and into the "Real World" and get to know Margot Robbie, Issa Rae and Simu Liu’s characters - all candified in the way the popular match-3 title does best, of course!

In the latest collab event for Candy Crush Saga, players will also be able to access the exclusive featurette, A Candy Exclusive: We Are BARBIE, within the app itself ahead of the film's release on July 21st. You can find more arcade goodness on iOS on our curated list as well!

Todd Green, General Manager for Candy Crush Saga, says, “BARBIE is one of the most highly anticipated films of the summer, and this collaboration is a match made in heaven. We’re always looking to provide our players with unique and exclusive in-game experiences that reflect the best of pop culture and bring fun to their daily lives. We hope that Barbie’s visit to Candy Kingdom brings joy to our players this Summer.”

GUESS WHO? A NEW FACE IS COMING TO CANDY CRUSH, REVEALED TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/JWJ2pVlSb3 — Candy Crush Saga (@CandyCrushSaga) July 12, 2023

Cameron Curtis, Executive Vice President Global Digital Marketing, Warner Bros. Pictures, says, “Bringing BARBIE into the Candy Crush Kingdom has provided us with a unique way to blend nostalgia with modern gameplay. We are proud to tell the story of this iconic, beloved character in the film and we feel that Candy Crush is an amazing platform to provide people with ways to interact with BARBIE on their small screen and then see her come to life on the big screen in theaters.”

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the update for yourself, you can do so by downloading Candy Crush Saga on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. The Barbie collab will run from now until July 23rd.