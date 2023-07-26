Old School RuneScape's latest update introduces Desert Treasure II, a sequel to a storyline that first debuted in 2005

Today, Jagex has announced a sequel to a fan-favourite storyline that first released in 2005. That's right, almost two decades later, Desert Treasure II – The Fallen Empire is set to make its debut today, adding four bosses, new areas and the opportunity to earn plenty of rewards.

But let's rewind for a moment. As mentioned, the original Desert Treasure arrived in 2005 and introduced us to the Mahjarrat, a group of ancient and mysterious folk. Now, you can become reacquainted with them as you battle through four new areas and tackle the bosses found in each.

Why? To gain riches, of course. It turns out that these lands are home to an ancient vault that holds great riches. You might be sensing a, however. And that's because opening the vault might change Gielinor forever. But what's a little world-altering if it means you nab some great loot?

Love MMOs? Us too! Check out some of our favourites available on Android

Each of the four bosses you encounter along the way brings different abilities and mechanics to the battlefield, meaning you must vary your tactics to successfully take them down. You won't want to stop with besting them once, though. By replaying these fights post-quest you can earn additional rewards, such as the Virtus Armour. The bosses will also drop one of four pieces that make up a two-handed axe.

Other rewards available in this new quest include four brand-new best-in-slot rings. They provide boosts to strength, ranged skills, magic, and melee, respectively. If jewellery isn't your thing, the Ancient Sceptre might interest you with its ability to become more powerful with each boss you overcome.

Old School RuneScape is available now on the App Store and Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred platform using the links below. Jagex has released a video explaining how the sequel came about, which you can check out above.