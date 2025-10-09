Real Combat Simulator is a highly realistic flight sim out now on iOS and Android

Rule the skies and embrace the chaos

Real Combat Simulator is now available worldwide on iOS and Android

Realistic flight physics, dynamic weather, and authentic aircrafts

Subscription-based model offers full access to all features

After months of anticipation, Rortos has officially launched Real Combat Simulator worldwide and it looks like quite an ambitious flight combat sim built for mobile. Developed under Ten Square Games Group, it’s a full-throttle experience for anyone who’s ever wanted to lock onto a target and feel the rush of a modern dogfight.

In RCS, you’re handed control of a formidable roster of aircraft, ranging from the A-10C Thunderbolt II and its thunderous cannon to the sleek F-16C Fighting Falcon, F/A-18 Super Hornet, and M-346FA Master. They’re all highly accurate recreations, all the way down to the switches, radar, and countermeasures deployed during combat.

Ironically, though, the experience feels rather grounded. Flight physics, shifting weather, and real-world airbases make every sortie feel dynamic. You can take off from real-world airbases, fly into shifting weather fronts, and watch the time of day change mid-battle. The quiet before contact is just as tense as the skirmish that follows.

The sim also gives you space to experiment. The mission editor lets you fiddle with everything from weather to enemy behaviour, while real-time multiplayer is perfect if you’re into testing your skills against real-world opponents. And for all those epic mid-air moments, the built-in replay system lets you relive everything in a cinematic fashion.

With smartphones becoming increasingly powerful, the mobile sim genre has been steadily rising. Games like Real Flight Simulator have already shown there’s a real appetite for high-fidelity experiences beyond casual arcade play, and RCS might just be the next step in closing the gap between mobile and console.

Real Combat Simulator is now available on iOS and Android for €0.99 and it uses a subscription model (€5.99 monthly or €40.99 yearly) to unlock its full features.

