Pokémon Go’s upcoming trashy Max Battle will feature the debut of Gigantamax Garbodor

The trash strikes back

Gigantamax Garbodor will debut in Max Battles on November 1st

Earn 8x Max Particles from Power Spots

Snag Dynamax Drilbur to make the battle easier

It seems Pokémon Go is about to get a little grimy, but don’t worry, it’s in the best way possible. Gigantamax Garbodor is finally making its debut in Max Battles during a special Max Battle Day on November 1st from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm local time.

For a few messy hours, every Power Spot in Pokémon Go will host Gigantamax battles, giving you a proper chance to face off against the walking landfill itself. And if luck’s on your side, you may even find a Shiny variant of the Tash Heap Pokémon lurking about.

Besides getting your hands on Trubbish’s evolution, Niantic has also turned up the rewards to make it worth your time, increasing the Max Particle cap to 1,600 and boosting Power Spot refresh rates. Take a peek at this month’s Pokémon Go raids while you're at it!

In addition, you’ll get eight times more Max Particles from Power Spots, plus two additional Special Trades during the event. For those raiding remotely, the daily limit will temporarily jump from 10 to 20, making it easier to take on Garbodor wherever you are.

From midnight until the event ends, you’ll earn double Max Particles for exploring and only need a quarter of the usual adventuring distance to collect them. It’s a good excuse to stretch your legs before diving into battle, especially since these bonuses only work once you’ve collected all available Max Particles via the Nearby menu.

Leading up to Max Battle Day, Timed Research tasks will reward encounters with Dynamax Drilbur, a solid choice for taking on Garbodor itself since it’s a Ground-type. There’s also a paid Timed Research ticket for $4.99, offering 25,000 XP, a Max Mushroom, and boosted Max Battle XP.

And of course, you can snag a Max Battle Boost Box from the Pokémon Go Web Store for $9.99 to reward yourself with a Max Mushroom and seven Max Particle Packs. But if you just want freebies, redeem these Pokémon Go codes!

The Halloween season has just begun in Pokémon Go and a lot of spooks await.