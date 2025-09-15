Real Flight Simulator soars to new heights in the version 3.0 update

It just got more real

Version 3.0 introduces the Real World Engine

Full spherical model with lifelike imagery

Light, water, and atmosphere feel more real too

Real Flight Simulator (RFS) just rolled out its biggest update yet with the launch of version 3.0, and the skies look very different. This leap introduces the Real World Engine (RWE), a massive overhaul that reshapes how you see and experience the planet from the cockpit. If you thought RFS already nailed realism, this one takes it to a whole new altitude.

Front and centre in RFS’ v3.0 update is the new fully spherical Earth model, which means flights finally capture the planet’s natural curvature. Sorry, flat earthers, that means this one’s not for you. High-altitude trips will also feel closer to the real thing, with greater depth, long-range visibility, and smoother navigation across every phase of flight.

It’s not just about the shape of the world either. Sharper satellite imagery now makes landmarks and terrain much clearer. Elevation accuracy has been refined, so rugged mountain ranges, rolling plains, and even tricky polar regions now look and feel much more believable. Fog has been cut back, too, giving you extended visibility that makes IFR and VFR flights easier to manage.

Lighting and atmosphere have also been rebuilt from the ground up. Sunrises and sunsets look natural with more dramatic contrast, while water reflects improved colours and transparency. Even aircraft lighting has been tweaked, giving you realistic glints and surface detail under different conditions. Spending hours in the air should feel much more immersive now.

Beyond upgrading the visuals, this update sets the stage for what's next. As the only subscription-based sim from the developer's lineup, RFS continues to grow through constant updates and feedback from its dedicated community of pilots and Alpha Testers. Version 3.0's jump paves the way for even more ambitious improvements in the future.

