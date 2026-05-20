Ares: The Iron Vanguard brings sci-fi RPG action to mobile as it kicks off global early preview

Ares: The Iron Vanguard is launching into global early preview on mobile

Experience a swathe of core content, including the power-changing suits

Or jump behind the controls of high-tech sci-fi machines such as the Goliath and Valkyrie

Be it the upcoming Limit Zero Breakers or MiHoYo's catalogue of hits, anime-inspired ARPGs are big business. But more realistic fare isn't any less popular, or ambitious, as aptly demonstrated by the upcoming Ares: The Iron Vanguard that's just launched into its global early preview release!

Ares: The Iron Vanguard is a reimagining of its previous MMORPG incarnation, now as a fully single-player experience. Set in the year 3400, you'll be tasked with saving the universe from a new, evil force. Players in North America, Japan, Europe and Southeast Asia can jump in and explore a swathe of core content until May 26th as Com2Us gathers feedback ahead of launch.

Ares focuses on the use of power-armour suits to take out enemies, with different versions offering radically altered abilities. You'll also be able to choose between a variety of classes, ranging from the Engineer to Warlock, all while hopping behind the controls of more advanced machines such as the Goliath or Valkyrie.

Working together

Of course, Ares isn't entirely ditching the multiplayer component. You'll still be able to jump into co-operative PvE modes or PvP to duke it out with other players or work alongside them. But Ares: The Iron Vanguard's big selling point is its console-quality graphics and flashy, strategic gameplay.

In practice, Ares does look deceptively familiar. You've got your usual whittling of health bars as you smash through enemies and switch up stances. But at the same time, those 'console-quality' graphics do hold up quite well, and add seemingly quite a visceral feel to the gameplay.

If you're looking for more action-packed RPG fun to be had on mobile ahead of Ares: The Iron Vanguard's launch, then you're in luck. Because we've got a whopping list of the best RPGs on Android for you to sink your teeth into that you can play right now!