Order of Kings is out now on mobile for a true-to-life strategy experience in the 4X realm

Armies on the march

Order of Kings is now available on iOS and Android

Set during the Three Kingdoms period, it includes many familiar 4X strategy elements

But real-time battles that rely on realistic collision and mechanics make it stand out

If you've been hunting for a new strategy experience to test your skills on mobile, then you might be in luck because the new 4X MMORTS Order of Kings is out now on mobile. And if you aren't already familiar, or haven't read our Order of Kings preview, then here's what you need to know.

Perhaps unsurprisingly for any fan of the RTS genre, Order of Kings is set during the turbulent Three Kingdoms period of Chinese history. All your favourite pseudo-historical characters make a return as generals or retainers that seek to help you establish your own dynasty.

The usual chestnuts apply. Build your base, send out your armies- but what's this? Actual RTS combat?! Yes, Order of Kings eschews basic 'my number is bigger than yours' battles in favour of actual units, with individual models, collision and movement that mean you have to use actual plausible strategy.

Order up

Now, if you're a Total War fan like myself, this won't be at all unusual. But I'm betting more than a few of you are at least surprised that Order of Kings includes actual, in-depth RTS combat where your units have a physical presence beyond numbers. Bottlenecks, taking the high ground, and flanking are all feasible ways to carry the day.

And as Jack points out in their preview, this extends to the world map. You're not just taking points on a map, but strategic locations to choke off access to regions via mountain passes or similar natural features. With these elements, and a pretty decent visual style, Order of Kings could be a bona fide hit!

Still, if you're just not fussed on this period of history, or want something to test your tactical mind with a slightly different style, why not check out our list of the best strategy games on iOS for some of our picks?