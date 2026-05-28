Raven2 adds the spear-wielding Warlord class in Grand Festival update

A strong new frontline option

Raven2 introduces the Warlord, a disruption-focused melee class

Class Change Event lets you switch roles using a token

Grand Festival rewards include Ultimate Coupons and Legendary items

Raven2 is marking its Grand Festival update with a new class. The Warlord arrives as a spear-wielding frontline option built around controlling fights instead of just swinging away.

It’s a melee class that focuses on disruption, shifting the flow of combat through its abilities instead of just trading hits. You’re not just standing there soaking damage either - it’s more about nudging things in your favour while everything’s still moving. There’s also a Class Change Event running, letting you pick up a Class Change Token with Gold and swap over if you want to try it out.

Warlord Growth Support Chests are being handed out as well, so you’ve got something to work with if you make the jump. Might be worth a look at our Raven2 best classes tier list first, especially if you’ve already got a setup you don’t want to mess up.

For long-term players, the coupons are probably the main thing. Ultimate Coupons and Special Coupons are finally available through the Grand Festival check-in event. Three Ultimate Coupons cover Holy Garment, Familiar, and Stella, while four Special Coupons cover Armor, Relic, Rune, and Weapon Resonance.

They pull from your eligible history going back to launch, so you can retry contract summons, Stella combinations, or restore items lost in failed enhancement attempts. That one’s a bit rough, especially if you remember exactly what you lost at the time.

There’s also a Legendary Familiar available through event participation, alongside the existing Level 60 reward of a Legendary Holy Garment. Hitting that milestone now gives you both, which should be enough to get people over the line if they’re close.

Towns have been decorated for the festival, a special event dungeon is on the way, and Tower of Chaos has been pushed up to 50 floors for anyone who’s been sitting at the cap and waiting for something new to push into.

Grab the latest Raven2 codes before you jump in.