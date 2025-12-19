Cookie Run: Kingdom Holiday Square event guide - All hidden object locations and answers

After a loooong-awaited year (actually, two years!). We finally have another event like Holiday Express, where we can find hidden objects and put our detective skills to use. Of course, the events are nothing alike, but they ARE similar. So, I did what I do best, and I've tried to bring you all the answers to The Holiday Square event in CRK, along with pictures of all the hidden objects you have to find!

Personally, I believe this event is one of the most fun we've had recently, mainly because I also love visual novels and mysteries, so with The Holiday Square event, I can truly enjoy both. Before we dive in, don't forget to claim the latest CRK codes!

The Holiday Square event rewards

Some of the rewards included in this event are a "Detective of the Year" title, which is what I'm aiming to get. Of course, each chapter completion also comes with plenty more rewards, but I say let's dive right in.

For those who are just trying to skip through the levels and claim the maximum rewards possible, this guide is for you. There are several achievements for clearing the stages on the first try, so if that’s your goal, you’re in the right place. Before we get stuck in, let’s get one thing straight:

I will post pictures of all the items you need to find, and where necessary, I will give you the correct answers to unlock all the hidden Scenarios.

Chapter 1 - Prelude to the Incident

Scene 1-1 - The Festival Will...

In this part, you can simply find out more about the event, greet the cookies, which is going to set the scene for the upcoming scenes, where you have to find clues.

Scene 1-2 - ...NOT Begin Shortly?!

First, open the crate by tapping on it. You'll get a drone you can then use to survey the Holiday Square.

you can then use to survey the Holiday Square. Move the drone on top of Cherry Cookie, and press the magnifying lens button. This will give you 1/4 clues.

Now, select all these clues.

Scene 1-3 - Nobody Move!

For this one, you want to select the four evidence items in front of the ship,

For this one, just follow the instructions in the picture.

Chapter 2 - Looming Shadows

Scene 2-1 - Raging Blizzard

Question: Detect the false statement!

Detect the false statement! Answer: The three of us stayed in the Town Square the whole time! We were talking about the incident at the harbor!

Next up, you want to question Cherry Cookie when prompted to pick between Manju Cookie and Cherry Cookie.

Question: Detect the false statement!

Detect the false statement! Answer: No matter where I looked, it wasn't there... So I kept searching and searching...

Now, you will go question Manju Cookie. He will say he wanted to stay by Jagae Cookie's side, but she refused, so he remained in his room - this is a little bit sus, but anyway, we'll move along to the next scene.

Scene 2-2 - No Harvest

Chapter 3 - Even the Smallest Clue

Scene 3-1 - The Rookie

This scene has no interactable features.

Scene 3-2 - Another Incident?!

Chapter 4 - Whereabouts of the Culprit

Scene 4-1 - Missing Culprit

This scene has no interactable features.

Scene 4-2 - The Eyewitness

Question: Detect the false statement!

Detect the false statement! Answer: Anyway, I was looking for good timber when I heard a scream deeper in. Turned out to be Mandu Cookie. And the moment I arrived, I ran after the culprit.

Chapter 5 - Find the Culprit!

Scene 5-1 - What's Most Suspicious

Pick Stay Silent like Cheddar Cheese Cookie said.

Question: Detect the false statement!

Detect the false statement! Answer: The banana peels? Yeah, they're ours! But we were just... sharing bananas. That's all!

Scene 5-2 - The Pointy Punks

Question: Detect the false statement!

Detect the false statement! Answer: Not a single complaint. Not once!

Chapter 6 - The Real Culprit is...!

Scene 6-1 - So, The Real Culprit...

This scene has no interactable features.

Scene 6-2 - Calling Names

Question: Who is the culprit?

Who is the culprit? Answer: Pick the following items:

Sweet Fragrance - A sweet and sharp scent. The same scent was at the crime scene and near the boulder. Cherry Bomb - A cherry bomb, presumably dropped by the culprit while fleeing the scene. Cherry Cookie's Statement - No matter where I looked, it wasn't there... So I kept searching and searching... Street Urchin Cookie's Statement - If trouble happened... someone must've used their reputation against them. Set them up, Banana Peel - A banana peel someone tossed aside. Extremely slippery!

Pick the following items:

The final task is to find out who the real culprit is.

Chapter 7 - Coming on December 24th, 2025...