Rainbow Six Mobile Operators - Both confirmed and speculated

These are the characters that we managed to find through the official sources so far

If you want to know which operators are available in Rainbow Six Mobile, then we have exactly what you've been looking for. In this article, we have listed all the R6M Operators as well as some key information on each of them.

Rainbow Six Mobile is a game from the popular Ubisoft franchise that has just been confirmed to launch on mobile, and if you were eager to learn which Operators you can play as, then we've got you covered. We gathered key information on all the Operators that have been confirmed to this date, as well as all the upcoming or speculated characters based on game footage and promotional material, and listed them all in one place.

If you're unfamiliar with the game, Operators are the characters you can play in Rainbow Six Mobile. They are divided into two groups, based on the role they can play: Attackers and Defenders.

What is the difference between the attackers and defenders in R6M

Attack and Defense are two very different roles, with each one playing a key part in the game. Attacking is arguably more difficult to pull off with a completely random team of new players since it requires coordination and skill, as well as some knowledge of when you're able to take a hit and when you need to fall back and regroup.

Defending is pretty self-explanatory: defense operators need to defend their territory and hold the attackers back, preventing them from completing their objectives. It can be pretty simple to execute since all that it entails is stalling the game for long enough until the attacking team fails to complete the objective.

About the Rainbow Six Mobile attack operators

Kill the entire enemy team (a.k.a. the defending team)

Complete the objectives in time

The attacking party has to complete one of two goals in order to win:

Most of the operators tasked with attacking have the ability to gather intel, disruptors, entry frags, as well as breaching skills to allow them to create opportunities for their team.

We listed all the operators we know about below, as well as the ones we think will be available with the game's release or in the near future based solely on the trailer, which you can watch below!

All confirmed Rainbow Six Mobile attack operators

Ash

Sledge

Twitch

Thermite

Hibana

Unconfirmed:

Glaz

About the Rainbow Six Mobile defense operators

The defensive party has one main goal: to prevent the attackers from completing their objectives.

Other than this, they should also be wary of their HP, so they don't die, thus leaving the team vulnerable. They can set up various traps in order to help their defences, with options such as barbed wire or impact grenades available.

Unlike the attackers, defenders' skills revolve around breach denial, trapping, area denial, and other similar skills.

All confirmed Rainbow Six Mobile defense operators

Caveira

Bandit

Smoke

Valkyrie

Mute

Unconfirmed:

Jager

Rook

Kapkan

If you want to learn more about each one of these operators, make sure to check each R6M operator page!