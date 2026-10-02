- Version: 1.0.538 - Added: Zande - Curse Wanderer (Terran, Energy), Prometheus - Steel Swordsman (Terran, Vanguard)

In Eternal Evolution, a fantasy role-playing game, you have to assemble a squad of brave heroes and fight in the eternal arena of the universe. Epic warriors from the genus of Terrans, Atlases, and Venfir will gladly join your team. To progress and win in the game, you need to know about the best heroes in Eternal Evolution.

This is why we have created an Eternal Evolution tier list of all heroes and sorted them from the best to the worst. We have created the most up-to-date tier list for the game.

ETERNAL EVOLUTION TIER LIST

Do not forget that our Eternal Evolution tier list is not definitive, and you can still play the characters you like, even if they are at the bottom of the list. You can always experiment with characters to see which ones work best for you, and even those that you thought were weak can bring victory if they are put in a well-balanced team.

Anyway, with that out of the way, hit the big blue button below to check out our tier list.