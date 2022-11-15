re-checked the tier list, added Ravenna, Frenzy

In Eternal Evolution, a fantasy role-playing game, you have to assemble a squad of brave heroes and fight in the eternal arena of the universe. Epic warriors from the genus of Terrans, Atlases, and Venfir will gladly join your team. And to progress and win in the game, you need to know about the best heroes in Eternal Evolution.

This is exactly why we have created an Eternal Evolution tier list of all heroes and sorted them from the best to the worst. You are given the most up-to-date and coolest tier list for the game.

ETERNAL EVOLUTION TIER LIST

Do not forget that our Eternal Evolution tier list is not definitive and you can still play the characters you like, even if they are at the bottom of the list. You can always experiment with characters to see which ones work best for you, and even those that you thought were weak can bring victory if they are put in a well-balanced team.

Anyway, with that out of the way, hit the big blue button below to check out our tier list.

Original article by Alina Novichenko, updated by Pocket Gamer staff.