Gunfire Reborn character tier list

Classic shooters are fast-paced and Gunfire Reborn recreates that in its gameplay.

It's an FPS that puts you in the role of one of several mystical characters in encounters with mythological creatures. You'll progress through the game via levels, fight enemies and collect loot with the goal to reach the end and beat any bosses in your way. Whether you play online or with up to three other players, you'll be facing hordes of enemies on a regular basis. As such, success is dependent on your mastery of a character's gameplay and abilities.

There are six playable characters, but most will be locked off until your Talent reaches a certain level or you purchase them using Soul Essence. This can be difficult to achieve since Gunfire Reborn makes use of roguelike elements by randomizing level layouts. Progression can be influenced significantly by the RNG of items and enemies, but skill plays a big role in getting far. As you unlock more characters, you'll be able to find one that best suits your playstyle.

All of the characters have been arranged in pairs to fit in three tiers. Although it's natural for earlier characters to fall by the wayside, there are some whose builds prove to be reliable and efficient the more you play.