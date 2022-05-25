Gunfire Reborn character tier list
Classic shooters are fast-paced and Gunfire Reborn recreates that in its gameplay.
It's an FPS that puts you in the role of one of several mystical characters in encounters with mythological creatures. You'll progress through the game via levels, fight enemies and collect loot with the goal to reach the end and beat any bosses in your way. Whether you play online or with up to three other players, you'll be facing hordes of enemies on a regular basis. As such, success is dependent on your mastery of a character's gameplay and abilities.
There are six playable characters, but most will be locked off until your Talent reaches a certain level or you purchase them using Soul Essence. This can be difficult to achieve since Gunfire Reborn makes use of roguelike elements by randomizing level layouts. Progression can be influenced significantly by the RNG of items and enemies, but skill plays a big role in getting far. As you unlock more characters, you'll be able to find one that best suits your playstyle.
All of the characters have been arranged in pairs to fit in three tiers. Although it's natural for earlier characters to fall by the wayside, there are some whose builds prove to be reliable and efficient the more you play.
1
Top Tier
These heroes are recommended for experienced players who have a good understanding of the game's mechanics. They have a combination of strong stats and powerful abilities. They work well alone and with other heroes.
Qing Yan
This green bird hero is a very strong choice for solo and team play. You can unlock him by getting your Talent to 40. Qing Yan specializes in close combat with his two abilities Leap and Cleave. The former launches him towards enemies to hit them with a powerful kick while the latter is a slashing attack that hits multiple enemies for heavy damage. He has a good amount of health and is the second-fastest hero overall. His most interesting mechanic is that he uses Armor instead of Shields. This means he needs to recover through the use of abilities since it doesn't recharge. However, as long as there are enemies, he can refill his Armor repeatedly and instantly. Since Qing Yan is meant for close combat, weapons like shotguns are a safe bet.
Tao
This purple rabbit is a rapid-fire and vicious hero to select. She's unlocked by spending 400 Soul Essence. Despite having a sword, Tao is a ranged fighter that focuses on high rates of fire and damage output. Her ability Swords Out allows her to summon a mass of swords that shoot out and home in on targets. She also has good AoE potential with Fatal Bloom, which creates an aimed explosion that marks enemies. Tao's health is on the lower side but she has a high amount of shielding to keep her safe. Her style allows her to constantly be on the offensive to quickly mow down enemies.
2
Mid Tier
These heroes are balanced in terms of performance and access to both professional and casual players. Their stats make them tough so they can take a lot of punishment while firing and striking back. Though you can play them solo, they're far more effective with the support of other heroes.
Ao Bai
This large dog is the closest that the heroes have to a tank. He's the second hero you'll get by unlocking him when your Talent reaches 25. Though he has low Shields, Ao Bai has the highest health of any hero in the game. He has a very simple but effective playstyle that involves making the most of the weapons and explosives that he possesses. His main skill, Dual Wield, lets him use two different weapons at once for varying damage and effects. This is supported by his Explosive Grenade which is effective at dealing with crowds and hunkered enemies.
Qian Sui
This snapping turtle is a tough and guarded choice. You'll need to spend around 600 Soul Essence to unlock him. Qian Sui is another fighter who focuses on melee combat but has health stats that are on the lower side. Even so, He has the highest shields in the game with a fast recharge rate to keep him in the fight. He can also use Tidal Aspis to wield a front-facing shield that completely blocks any damage. This allows him to get close to enemies and use Striking Punch to quickly damage enemies in front of him. With other heroes in the game, Qian Sui can draw a lot of fire while also pushing through crowds.
3
Low Tier
These are heroes which are best played with teammates. Their stats tend to be standard or on the low side with abilities that can take some adjusting. If mastered, they can still be solid choices for gameplay.
Crown Prince
The face of the game is good for getting used to playing. He has balanced stats but suffers from being the slowest hero in the game. Crown Prince is all about using elemental and fusion effects combined with his abilities. He can buy himself some time by using Energy Orb, which freezes enemies caught in its blast. Additionally, Smoke Grenade lets him leave a corrosive trap to damage advancing enemies. This makes Crown Prince great at stalling but requires him to have a strong enough weapon to make use of it.
Lei Luo
This white tiger comes with power and risk. He's unlocked once you get your Talent to 55. Lei Luo is a long-range precision fighter that requires a steady hand to master. He's the fastest hero on the roster but has low health that isn't helped by moderate Shields. However, he can boost himself by using Fatal Current for increased speed and damage. This can affect his Chain Lightning which damages and shocks up to three targets. The way Lei Luo is built makes him better suited to work alongside other heroes so he can take full advantage of his abilities and long-range in relative safety.