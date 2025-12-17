Rainbow Six Mobile set to breach and clear next year for its official global launch

Under siege

Rainbow Six Mobile is finally set to release on mobile in the New Year

Ubisoft have kicked off a pre-registration campaign complete with rewards

The mobile adaptation of the hit tactical shooter first hit alpha in 2022

It's been a long while since Rainbow Six Mobile was first revealed to the public. And since it was initially announced, we've had some long periods of radio silence. But the wait, it seems, is now officially over as Rainbow Six Mobile's global release date has been unveiled.

You can expect to hop into the tactical team-based action come February 23rd 2026, a mere two and a bit months away. After first getting into the hands of players three years ago and having numerous alphas and betas since then, I think it'll be gratifying for fans to finally get their hands on it.

Of course, it wouldn't be a build-up to global launch without the obligatory pre-registration campaign. And the folks at Ubisoft are set to launch theirs, complete with a suite of rewards for each milestone reached, starting today! Be sure to check our Rainbow Six Mobile tier list to get some pointers ahead of launch.

Rainbow in the dark

I don't think it's unfair to say that Ubisoft has had a (mostly self-inflicted) tough time as of late. And Rainbow Six Mobile's slow journey to release is evidence of that. Remember Rainbow Six Smol ? Yes, I think it's fair to say that Ubisoft has not always given their mobile branch the attention it deserves.

But could that all be about to change with this upcoming release? Possible. Tactical shooters like Delta Force are by no means uncommon on mobile, but that also means there's not a dedicated niche waiting to be exploited.

And it's not as if there are no other big names making their way to mobile, alongside wholly original releases making waves. Just take a look at our list of the best mobile games of 2025 for some of our best picks that show how strong this year's releases have been!