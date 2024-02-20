Rainbow Six SMOL takes you into a cute-fied version of Rainbow Six, out now on mobile courtesy of Netflix

Rainbow Six SMOL is a cuter and more twisted version of the popular shooter

Everything is fair game when it comes to destructibility

It's free for Netflix subscribers

Fans of the Rainbow Six universe will be delighted to know that a quirky new title is joining the franchise in the form of Rainbow Six SMOL, which will be playable exclusively from the Netflix subscription service. As announced during the live broadcast of Six Invitational 2024 in São Paulo, Brazil, Ubisoft's new game will give players a fun roguelite shooter experience that takes inspiration from Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege - only this time, it's all about the adorable smol-ness of it all.

Exclusive on mobile for Netflix members, Rainbow Six SMOL will take players into a cuter version of the world they're familiar with as they battle everything from demons to doggos. You'll essentially defuse bombs to save the day, rescue hostages from the bad guys, and cause plenty of merry mayhem across a colourful tactical mobile shooter.

The top-down isometric title also features lots of whimsy across five game modes, with 10 enemy factions to deal with and lots and lots of destructible items to destroy with abandon. You can use your hard-earned XP after each victory to unlock new weapons and cool upgrades. But if you lose, your recruit will die permanently, and you'll have to start all over again.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Rainbox Six SMOL on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with no ads and in-app purchases as long as you're a Netflix subscriber. You can also head on over to the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.