Rainbow Six Mobile brings the tactical action of the Tom Clancy hit to smartphones

Out now, worldwide

Rainbow Six Mobile sees its global debut today with tactical shooter action

Pick from 20 operators at launch, each with their own distinctive skillset

Jump into the iconic breach-and-clear action of the Rainbow Six series

Ever since Tom Clancy first put pen to paper on one of his techno-thrillers, it was almost inevitable that his tales of modern warfare and international intrigue would make a jump to the world of gaming. But perhaps even he didn't envision being able to take that experience into the palm of your hand with Rainbow Six Mobile!

Available worldwide on iOS and Android, Rainbow Six Mobile does, however, owe a lot more to Rainbow Six Siege than other entries in the series. You'll be able to engage in the familiar 5v5 Attack & Defend mode that sees one team attempting to overrun another who entrench themselves in an urban position.

Rainbow Six Mobile comes jam-packed with content from the outset, with over 20 operators each boasting their own distinctive skillset, the Bomb, Bomb Rush and Team Deathmatch modes, not to mention a variety of exciting maps to fight your way through.

Shoot 'em up

While Rainbow Six Siege has become somewhat stale to many FPS players (not always helped by Ubisoft), I think that the formula will find a new home on mobile. The attempt to emulate the tactical 'breach and clear' style gameplay of single-player entries in the franchise and its hero-shooter style character roster from Siege.

This launch also sees the release of Rainbow Six Mobile's first season, titled Operation Sand Wraith. The season sees the introduction of Deimos, the newest operator and his DeathMARK ability. What does it do? Well, you'll just have to log in to Rainbow Six Mobile to find out for yourself!

And if that still isn't enough to scratch your itchy trigger finger, why not check out some of the other options out there on mobile? Dig into our list of the best shooters for iOS to find out what options there are for you to play right now!