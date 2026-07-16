Ungodly to bring the legendary Conan the Barbarian into its grim fantasy world

Crom!

UnGodly is set to bring in a real superstar of sword and sorcery

Conan the Barbarian will join the roster of UnGodly in the near future

Their appearance at SDCC will also feature exclusive merchandise

There's a reason why, when you think 'barbarian', what comes to mind might not be a woad-painted Celt or Germanic tribesman, but a snarling, testosterone-fuelled man wielding a longsword and wearing a loincloth. Yes, Robert E. Howard's Conan has been the genre-defining example of a wild outsider in the realm of sword and sorcery.

Not surprising then that UnGodly, the self-described grimdark fantasy RPG with more than a little of Frank Frazetta's artwork about its designs, is a natural fit for Conan. And thanks to a new partnership between the folks at Azra Games and Heroic Signatures to bring Conan the Barbarian to the world of UnGodly.

What do I know of cultured ways?

Now, the only real difference between just 'Conan' and 'Conan the Barbarian' is that one is trademarked. But both have the same dour expression as they crush the jewelled thrones of the world beneath their sandalled feet.

At the moment, there isn't much else to go on as we haven't yet had a trailer or visuals released showing what Conan will look like in UnGodly. But if you happen to be attending SDCC later this year, you'll spot a special section of the UnGodly booth dedicated to the crossover merch.

I'm surprised that the folks at UnGodly have managed to swing such a high-profile collab. For a game that's a new name, even if it is led by Mark Otero, who was a major force behind Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, that's quite the coup to get a character like Conan.

Still, for now, it's time to put your waiting hat on and see what else is making the mark on mobile. Check out our list of the five new mobile games to try this week and see some of the other new releases that've caught our eye!