Raid: Shadow Legends has you hunting for pumpkins in Festival of Frights Halloween event

Raid: Shadow Legends is set to host its new Halloween event

Festival of Frights boasts a host of in-game events and decorations

Keep an eye out for pumpkins hidden throughout the game to redeem special rewards!

Raid: Shadow Legends is, for better or for worse, a constant feature on mobile as Plarium's popular cross-platform RPG continues to trek along at a respectable pace. Now, you can leap into an all-new Halloween event to mark the spookiest season of the month in Raid: Shadow Legends with Festival of Frights!

This time around, the folks at Plarium are doing something a little different, as rather than a set of self-contained challenges, Raid: Shadow Legends will play host to a fourth-wall-breaking scavenger hunt. Harvest Jack, one of the champions, has hidden pumpkins throughout the game, including in the UI, and you've got until November 10th to find them.

The Great Pumpkin

Of course, in return for finding all these pumpkins, you'll net yourself a variety of special rewards. While I'm sure some of you are disappointed it isn't something bigger in scale, such as a brand-new champion, this event is sure to be fun for those trying to get into the spooky mood!

And if you are intent on grabbing yourself a new champion, you'll be glad to know that there are some which are going to be more easily available. Orynyx Mindcrawler, Vott -Head-lopper and Tartarus the Oarsman will all be available via a Fusion event (available until November 6th) and upcoming opportunities, respectively.

Beyond that, there's a new Bastion design and spooky soundtrack to keep your eyes and ears open for. So if you need to get into the mood, Raid: Shadow Legends will surely put you in the Halloween spirit.

While it may be one of the best-known, Raid: Shadow Legends is far from the only option on mobile for RPG fans. Looking for more to play? Why not check out our list of the best RPGs on Android to see some of our favourite picks we reckon are worth playing!