Ragnarok The Lost Memories codes: May 2022
Ragnarok The Lost Memories is the latest in the Ragnarok series developed by Gravity interactive. In the game, you get to travel through Midgard, a world full of trials and adventures. It was recently released on Android and iOS.
If you are new to the game and are looking for currently working Ragnarok The Lost Memories codes, you have landed in the right place. In this post, we will share a list of all working coupon codes that you can use to get free in-game rewards like red gemstones, enriched oridecon, enriched elunium, bunny headband, card draw tickets and more.
List of all working Ragnarok The Lost Memories codes
- PCYM-Z4IS-XZF3 - Steam code
- 3ANO-DAHS-B9YQ - Mobile code
- RJ7A-WLNF-YAAV - Steam code
- 0ONC-GEY9-PVCK - Mobile code
- 1C7N-P5U4-L7CE - Steam code
These Ragnarok The Lost Memories codes are time-limited, so try to use them as soon as possible. Also, don't forget to bookmark this page and visit frequently to find new working coupon codes.
Expired
- DM4N-ZR5J-FAZ3 - Mobile Code
- 8OBM-ROAB-7SRF - Steam Code
- 2AX0-F2KX-DGJC - Mobile code (non-compatible with Steam)
- 468A-BVO5-LO57 - Mobile code (non-compatible with Steam)
- N7FT-HGHC-S78N - Mobile code
- 04Q9-LILU-IYGI - Steam code
- TDD2-B9I1-3NUS - Steam code
- TL06-WVK5-5AZM - Mobile code
- VZS7-8I5J-5JCR - Steam code
- PARZ-6E3X-OZ3K
- URGN-E6Q8-VQY0 - Rewards: 100 Red Gemstones, 10 Enriched Oridecon, 10 Enriched Elunium
- W6QU-OYO1-KIGI - Rewards: 100 Red Gemstones, 10 Enriched Oridecon, 10 Enriched Elunium
- JP8I-9T96-WMBD - Rewards:150 Red Gemstones, 10 Card Draw Tickets, 1 Bunny Headband
- AU8W-BABR-XG3U - Rewards: 10 Large EXP Potions
- DUZQ-YQM0-9K1T - Rewards: Dokebi Box Ticket
- Also check out Chapters: Interactive Stories redemption codes and Sprite Fantasia gift codes
How to redeem codes in Ragnarok The Lost Memories?Redeeming codes in Ragnarok The Lost Memories is a straightforward process. Just follow these steps to redeem them:
- Open the game
- Go to the options menu and take note of your UID (Player ID)
- Now go to the game's official website and click on the 'redeem codes' button in the bottom right-hand corner
- Enter your player ID and any of the working Ragnarok The Lost Memories codes from above
- Click on redeem button
- After successful redemption, go back to the game and check your in-game mailbox to collect the reward
Ragnarok The Lost Memories is available on both Android and iOS. You can download it from Google Play or the App Store.
Also, if you are a fan of adventures, take a peek at the best point-and-click adventure games on Android or the best point-and-click adventure games on iPhone and iPad.Original article by Sumant Meena, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.