Ragnarok The Lost Memories codes: May 2022

: May 10th, 2022 - Added new codes

Ragnarok The Lost Memories is the latest in the Ragnarok series developed by Gravity interactive. In the game, you get to travel through Midgard, a world full of trials and adventures. It was recently released on Android and iOS.

If you are new to the game and are looking for currently working Ragnarok The Lost Memories codes, you have landed in the right place. In this post, we will share a list of all working coupon codes that you can use to get free in-game rewards like red gemstones, enriched oridecon, enriched elunium, bunny headband, card draw tickets and more.

List of all working Ragnarok The Lost Memories codes

PCYM-Z4IS-XZF3 - Steam code

- Steam code 3ANO-DAHS-B9YQ - Mobile code

- Mobile code RJ7A-WLNF-YAAV - Steam code

- Steam code 0ONC-GEY9-PVCK - Mobile code

- Mobile code 1C7N-P5U4-L7CE - Steam code

These Ragnarok The Lost Memories codes are time-limited, so try to use them as soon as possible. Also, don't forget to bookmark this page and visit frequently to find new working coupon codes.

Expired

DM4N-ZR5J-FAZ3 - Mobile Code

- Mobile Code 8OBM-ROAB-7SRF - Steam Code

- Steam Code 2AX0-F2KX-DGJC - Mobile code (non-compatible with Steam)

- Mobile code (non-compatible with Steam) 468A-BVO5-LO57 - Mobile code (non-compatible with Steam)

- Mobile code (non-compatible with Steam) N7FT-HGHC-S78N - Mobile code

- Mobile code 04Q9-LILU-IYGI - Steam code

- Steam code TDD2-B9I1-3NUS - Steam code

- Steam code TL06-WVK5-5AZM - Mobile code

- Mobile code VZS7-8I5J-5JCR - Steam code

- Steam code PARZ-6E3X-OZ3K

URGN-E6Q8-VQY0 - Rewards: 100 Red Gemstones, 10 Enriched Oridecon, 10 Enriched Elunium

- Rewards: 100 Red Gemstones, 10 Enriched Oridecon, 10 Enriched Elunium W6QU-OYO1-KIGI - Rewards: 100 Red Gemstones, 10 Enriched Oridecon, 10 Enriched Elunium

- Rewards: 100 Red Gemstones, 10 Enriched Oridecon, 10 Enriched Elunium JP8I-9T96-WMBD - Rewards:150 Red Gemstones, 10 Card Draw Tickets, 1 Bunny Headband

- Rewards:150 Red Gemstones, 10 Card Draw Tickets, 1 Bunny Headband AU8W-BABR-XG3U - Rewards: 10 Large EXP Potions

- Rewards: 10 Large EXP Potions DUZQ-YQM0-9K1T - Rewards: Dokebi Box Ticket

How to redeem codes in Ragnarok The Lost Memories?

Open the game

Go to the options menu and take note of your UID (Player ID)

Now go to the game's official website and click on the 'redeem codes' button in the bottom right-hand corner

Enter your player ID and any of the working Ragnarok The Lost Memories codes from above

Click on redeem button

After successful redemption, go back to the game and check your in-game mailbox to collect the reward

Ragnarok The Lost Memories is available on both Android and iOS. You can download it from Google Play or the App Store.

Original article by Sumant Meena, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.