My Talking Tom Friends lets you explore the school, the hospital, and the mall with expanded Bus Trip feature

Preferred Partner Feature

Time to step outside

Ride the bus to school, the mall, and the hospital

Interact with new items, spaces, and activities

Dedicated sticker album for each new location

Leave it to Talking Tom to turn a seemingly mundane bus ride into an unforgettable experience each time - especially with My Talking Tom Friends' latest update. While the Bus Trip feature was initially a bite-sized session-based adventure, the revamped version now lets you explore a sandbox-esque world across three new destinations.

You can think of this as Outfit7's official invitation for you to step outside into the virtual world of Talking Tom and his buds! As the bus is conveniently parked right in front of the house, you can go on a ride anytime you want to - whether that's to head to School for some fun learning or to relax and unwind at the Mall. This also marks a new addition to the OG feature's interactivity, as you can now venture into a more connected world with environments you can interact with depending on player input.

As you hop freely from place to place, you can craft your own narrative, make amazing discoveries, and interact with the world around you (with dedicated sticker albums to boot). The Hospital, for instance, lets you run X-ray scans and give your favourite characters someTLC using different medical equipment. Meanwhile, The School lets you relive fun moments in class, from recreating science experiments to hanging out with your pals in the locker halls.

The Mall, of course, is the best place to chill and do some retail therapy by dressing up in the changing rooms, or by shopping for some groceries to keep your pantry well stocked. With more interactive elements, you can look forward to more opportunities to make memories too - and isn't that what My Talking Tom Friends is all about?

If you'd love to give the new update a go, you can join the community by downloading My Talking Tom Friends now - there's a reason why it's surpassed 1.9 billion downloads across the globe, after all!