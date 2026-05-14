Pirates of the Caribbean: Tides of War's 9th anniversary adds new ship, new Tactician, and plenty of peak piracy

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Of Tortuga brawls and pirate hauls

The Queen of Serpents sails the seas

Ian Mercer joins the fray

Up to 100 Tactician Invitations up for grabs

Nine years of pillaging and pirate-ing, and somehow, it's still not enough. Indeed, Pirates of the Caribbean: Tides of War is celebrating its 9th anniversary this year, and Joycity has prepared a host of exciting events as a special thank-you for the community's love and support all these years.

In particular, you will have a chance to add a new ship to your lineup - the Queen of Serpents. As it slithers its way across the seven seas, it'll also come with the new Tactician Ian Mercer this summer, whom you might recall as the loyal officer who once served as an enforcer for Lord Cutler Beckett. The East India Trading Company will stop at nothing to take control, after all, and only a very specific brand of ruthlessness can help make that goal a reality.

The new event Tortuga Brawl will also be the perfect place for you to test some of the best Ships and Tacticians the game has to offer, as you'll need to pit your own skills against other Captains to see which fleet will reign supreme. This new event will ensure everyone's on a level playing field with uniform specs, so it'll all come down to which Captain has the best strategy to win.

To top it all off, the 30-Day Check-In Event Rewards will be exclusive to the 9th anniversary festivities, where all you have to do is log in, and redeem the daily prize to nab up to 100 Tactician Invitations throughout the whole month.

Suffice it to say there's a lot to look forward to over the horizon, so if you're keen on joining in, the official website is the best place to start!