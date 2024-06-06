Ragnarok: Rebirth is an upcoming 3D version of the classic MMORPG, now open for pre-registration on Android

Revisit Prontera and begin your journey anew

In case you missed it, Gravity Game Vision has opened pre-registration sign-ups for Ragnarok: Rebirth on Android, inviting everyone to revisit the epic classic across an officially licensed 3D sequel. While the beloved MMORPG franchise has had all too many spin-offs over the years - a testament to its undying popularity - I think any chance to immerse in all the nostalgic feels of the OG Ragnarok Online is always welcome.

In Ragnarok: Rebirth, you can look forward to gathering at the South Gate once more to embark on epic quests with your fellow adventurers, whether you're out grinding for loot or brave enough to take on MVPs together. The Swordsman, Mage, Archer, Acolyte, Merchant, and Thief classes are all making a comeback as well, along with beloved mounts and pets that will journey by your side.

The game also offers an idle system where you can reap offline rewards, as well as trading stalls you can set up to boost your character's buying power. Plus, given it's a mobile-optimised title, you can slash your way through innocent pink Porings both in landscape mode and in portrait mode for the ultimate convenience.

For now though, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Ragnarok: Rebirth on Google Play and pre-registering to get first dibs on it as soon as it launches. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. There's no App Store link just yet, so it seems that iOS users will have to wait a tiny bit longer to sign up for the game.