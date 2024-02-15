You can pre-register now for Ragnarok Origin sequel Ragnarok Origin: ROO

You'll travel to legendary kingdoms and battle ferocious opponents with your pet by your side.

A new Ragnarok game, Ragnarok Origin: ROO, is coming soon to mobile.

You'll be able to change your character's class at will.

The game promises to include full character customization.

A new Ragnarok game is coming soon to your mobile device. Ragnarok Origin: ROO is a sequel to the popular Ragnarok Origin. Developed by Gravity, the new mobile RPG will feature a vast fantasy world for you to explore and in-depth character customizations so you can create a unique avatar.

Ragnarok Origin promises to deliver high-quality 3D graphics. You can change your character's class anytime, a feature few RPGs offer. The game offers fast-paced combat. With hundreds of skills to master, you’ll plan out your combat strategies and brew potions before diving into combat. Whether battling in an arena or on the battlegrounds, you'll experience an action-packed combat system.

From PvP combat to participating in guild feasts and guild matches, Ragnarok Origins offers a variety of fun ways to connect with other players. You can also aid your guild in proving their worth in guild vs. guild tournaments.

Ragnarok Origin: ROO will allow you to customize your character in a variety of ways. You can customize the skills on your skill bar in preparation for various encounters. Additionally, you can upgrade and enchant your armour, weapons and cards to bolster your stats and suit your playstyle.

The game also lets you collect and train pets to aid you in combat. You'll explore legendary kingdoms and dangerous dungeons together as you complete missions, events, and daily quests. Additionally, you'll meet various strange and engaging characters along your journey.

To gain surprise rewards, you can pre-register for Ragnarok Origin: ROO now on Google Play, the App Store, or App Gallery. The game will also launch on PC. In addition, the game will feature cross-platform compatibility, allowing you to quickly pick up and play across multiple devices. To learn more about Ragnarok Origin: ROO and to stay up to date with all the latest news, follow the game on Facebook, and Instagram.