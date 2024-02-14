Kingdom: The Blood announces release date on March 5th after successful testing

Kingdom: The Blood will land on iOS, Android and Steam on March 5th

Enhancements were made after the last testing

UI and UX will be improved in the next few weeks

YJM Games has revealed the official release date for Kingdom: The Blood, letting fans of the action RPG mark their calendars on March 5th. Based on the Netflix original miniseries Kingdom, the highly anticipated title will be released both on mobile and on PC via Steam.

In Kingdom: The Blood, you can look forward to thrilling close-quarters combat that's now made more engaging thanks to the recently completed testing for the game. You can expect to unleash your battle prowess using traditional Korean swords as you defend against the undead.

"We could confirm the enthusiastic response from global users to the unique close-quarters combat and gameplay of Kingdom: The Blood," says Team Mago's PD, Kang Hyeong-seok. "Based on the feedback from users, we will do our best to deliver a high-quality game service until the official release."

While waiting for the release, are you on the hunt for more fast-paced action to dive into on your mobile device? Why not feed your inner adrenaline junkie by taking a look at our list of the best aRPGs on Android?

As we get closer to the release date next month, you can expect YJM Games and Action Square to keep fine-tuning the little details to enhance the UI and UX configuration for optimal experience on both platforms.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by pre-registering for Kingdom: The Blood on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.