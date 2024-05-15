Braid, Anniversary Edition launches on mobile courtesy of Netflix alongside PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, and PC release

The award-winning classic is back

Fully repainted visuals

Extensive commentaries

An exclusive Netflix level

Thekla, Inc. has announced the official launch of Braid, Anniversary Edition, inviting mobile gamers to get their hands on this beloved puzzle platformer courtesy of Netflix. Also launching on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, the Nintendo Switch, and PC, the award-winning 2008 title features hi-res visuals that have been fully repainted, offering both new and old fans of Jonathan Blow's classic a fresh perspective on the piece.

In Braid, Anniversary Edition, you can expect new sound effects as well as an extensive developer commentary across 40 levels. The remaster lets you traverse interconnected worlds with time-based oddities as you solve platform puzzles along the way. Netflix subscribers get a special treat too - there's one extra level that's only available to users of the service. And if you're feeling a bit nostalgic, this remaster lets you switch between the old and new version at any given point in time.

“With Braid, Anniversary Edition, our goal was to preserve and enhance what was good about the original,” says Thekla founder Jonathan Blow. “We didn’t change things just to change things, and we did not retcon anything. Braid, Anniversary Edition is the original game, but nicer-looking and better sounding, with tons of extra content."

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Braid, Anniversary Edition on Google Play and on the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with no pesky ads or in-app purchases provided you're a Netflix subscriber.

By the way, if a free library of games sounds appealing to you, why not take a look at our list of the best Netflix games while you're at it? You can also head on over to the official website to know more, or have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the title.