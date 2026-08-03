Ragnarok Origin Classic codes (August 2026) - Extra resources to keep Midgard safe

No more stressing about running out of Fly Wings on MVP hunts! Our Ragnarok Origin Classic codes offer extra resources for free for all kinds of dungeon adventures.

Adventuring across the wonderful world of Midgard means having enough resources to keep the quests going - especially when the experience is as fun as it is in this MMORPG! Our handy Ragnarok Origin Classic codes can offer extra Fly Wings for those tense MVP hunts, all kinds of potions when your HP is running a little low, and so much more.

And the best part of it all is that they're all redeemable for free - and you can't say no to that, can you?

Active Ragnarok Origin Classic codes

ROOCXAIS2026 - 3 x Eden Chest (L), 10 x Token of Siegfied

- 3 x Eden Chest (L), 10 x Token of Siegfied ROOC2006 - 1 x Eden Chest (L), 50 x Pet Watermelon Juice, 50 x Pet Blueberry Juice, 50 x White Potion, 50 x Condensed Blue Potion

- 1 x Eden Chest (L), 50 x Pet Watermelon Juice, 50 x Pet Blueberry Juice, 50 x White Potion, 50 x Condensed Blue Potion ROOCMVP - 1 x Eden Chest (L), 50 x Pet Watermelon Juice, 50 x Pet Blueberry Juice, 50 x White Potion, 50 x Condensed Blue Potion

- 1 x Eden Chest (L), 50 x Pet Watermelon Juice, 50 x Pet Blueberry Juice, 50 x White Potion, 50 x Condensed Blue Potion ROOCTOP1 - 1 x Eden Chest (L), 50 x Pet Watermelon Juice, 50 x Pet Blueberry Juice, 50 x White Potion, 50 x Condensed Blue Potion

- 1 x Eden Chest (L), 50 x Pet Watermelon Juice, 50 x Pet Blueberry Juice, 50 x White Potion, 50 x Condensed Blue Potion ROOC2026 - 1 x Eden Chest (L), 30 x Fly Wings, 30 x Butterfly Wings, 30 x Authoritative Badge, 5 x Token of Siegfried

- 1 x Eden Chest (L), 30 x Fly Wings, 30 x Butterfly Wings, 30 x Authoritative Badge, 5 x Token of Siegfried ROOC888 - 1 x Eden Chest (L), 30 x Fly Wings, 30 x Butterfly Wings, 30 x Authoritative Badge, 5 x Token of Siegfried

- 1 x Eden Chest (L), 30 x Fly Wings, 30 x Butterfly Wings, 30 x Authoritative Badge, 5 x Token of Siegfried ROOC777 - 1 x Eden Chest (L), 50 x Pet Watermelon Juice, 50 x Pet Blueberry Juice, 50 x White Potion, 50 x Condensed Blue Potion

- 1 x Eden Chest (L), 50 x Pet Watermelon Juice, 50 x Pet Blueberry Juice, 50 x White Potion, 50 x Condensed Blue Potion ROOC666 - 1 x Eden Chest (L), 50 x Pet Watermelon Juice, 50 x Pet Blueberry Juice, 50 x White Potion, 50 x Condensed Blue Potion

Expired

ROOCLABORDAY

ROOCAPRILFOOLS

ROOCXLEIDIANUP

ROOCREADY2GO

How to redeem codes in Ragnarok Origin Classic

Step 1 : Check the Rewards icon in the upper right part of your screen.

: Check the Rewards icon in the upper right part of your screen. Step 2 : Go to the Redeem tab and enter the code exactly as shown above.

: Go to the Redeem tab and enter the code exactly as shown above. Step 3 : If it's successful, the system will tell you to check your mail.

: If it's successful, the system will tell you to check your mail. Step 4: To check your mail, go to the speech bubble icon beside the World Chat in the lower middle part of the screen (as seen below).

You can follow the steps below to redeem all the rewards:

How to get more goodies?

The devs usually release new ones on the official Facebook page, but as always, you can simply save this page and check back regularly, as we make sure to keep an eye on any new additions. Why go through all the trouble of scouring the internet for the codes yourself, right? We can certainly take that off your hands!

Oh, and do take note that codes themselves, once claimed, will have their own expiration (usually 29 days). So, best claim them right away as soon as you input your Ragnarok Origin Classic codes to make the most of them. Why put it off?

While you're at it, why not have a look at our CookieRun: Crumble codes and Duck Survival codes for all your freebie-claiming pleasure?