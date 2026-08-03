Blood Strike teams up with Shingeki No Kyojin for Titans-V-Human mode and collab content

Blood Strike's biggest anime collaboration yet is here, with none other than Attack on Titan

Don the iconic vertical manoeuvring gear, or become one of the mighty beasts and armored titans

New cosmetics let you liven up your gear or take on the look of your favourite characters

I remember vividly that, when it first released, Attack on Titan was one of the first 'mainstream' anime I'd seen embraced by many of my peers. And believe me, high-schoolers pre-2013 did not view Japanese cartoons fondly. Now, more than a decade on, it's still going strong, including the newly released collaboration with hit battle royale shooter Blood Strike!

Blood Strike will see the introduction of a brand-new humans-vs-titans mode that pays homage to the setting of the series that pits regular people against towering, man-eating giants invading their walled city. Naturally, that means donning the iconic vertical manoeuvring equipment to swing around the battlefield and take down the titans (mostly) on their own level.

Titanic tussles

Dubbed Blood Strike's biggest anime crossover yet , the event also introduces new cosmetics themed after many fan-favourite characters from the series, such as Eren Yeager, Mikasa Ackerman and Levi. Be that donning collaboration skins to take on their look or just wielding snazzier weaponry.

And in case you were wondering, that titans-v-humans mode does also grant you the ability to transform into either the Armored or Beast titans, so long as you find one of the collaboration items hidden throughout the map. With the collab running until August 31st, you'll have plenty of time to find one, though.

It's been the case for a while, but it's nonetheless interesting to see how many games have been embracing anime as of late. For modern fans it'll be relatively unremarkable, but I still find it to be a major change from how the genre was viewed as 'niche' for so many years.

And if you fancy finding out what mobile games were inspired by Japan's most famous cultural export, then you're in luck. Because we've put together a list of anime-inspired mobile games for you to peruse at your leisure!