Order of Kings introduces additional factions, weather, terrain and elite troops in its third season

Coming later this month

Order of Kings is expanding its strategy offerings with new factions and mechanics

Weather can drastically change the layout of the battlefield, allowing for new tactics

Meanwhile, the Schools mechanic also introduces new elite troop options

The Three Kingdoms Period of Chinese history is fertile ground for action, drama and strategy. And it's one that's been arguably done to death by developers, but the studio behind Order of Kings have looked to make their spin on the period stand out with its blend of real-time 3D tactics and broader strategy.

Order of Kings' main selling point is ditching pure numbers-v-numbers or stat-v-stat strategy in favour of actual real-time 3D battlefields with differing terrain and collision. Basically, think Total War more than Nobunaga's Ambition, and a healthy dose of real, authentic tactical and strategy planning. And Order of Kings' third season, Contention of the Schools, which arrives August 15th, is set to expand those offerings even further.

A contentious dynasty

Weather has been the death and life of many battlefield commanders throughout history, and Order of Kings is seeing the introduction of rain, snow and blazing heat. Rivers freeze, ground turns to mud, and the elements themselves can shift the balance of power in (or against) your favour.

And it wouldn't be the Three Kingdoms period without some elite units to lead your forces. Qin Elite Warriors, Wei Martial Elite and others are a product of the new School effects that can give a boost both to your troops in combat and to the development of your faction outside of it.

Speaking of which, four new factions offer even more big names from the Three Kingdoms setting for you to play. Be that West Qin, Jingchu, Qilu or Yanzhao, all of them will be easily recognisable to longtime fans of the period. Does that mean the core of Order of Kings holds up to give all these new additions firm footing? You'll just have to play the new update for yourself on August 15th to find out.

But if you fancy yourself a budding Cao Cao yourself, you may be looking for even more challenge. In which case, dig into our list of the best strategy games on Android for some of our suggestions!