High Seas Hero tier list (August 2026) - Rule the waves with our ranking of the best ships by class

As a little bonus, let's start off with some of the basics to know. And one of the most important things is that you aren't actually locked into your first choice of ship once you reach the upper tiers. Your first reset will be free, so if our top choice for the best ship in this High Seas Hero tier list doesn't fit your playstyle, you can simply reset and head up the tree again. But every decision to change afterwards comes at the cost of 2000 Diamonds.

Other than that, the usual auto-battler logic applies here. Almost everything can end up automated or simplified, and it's much easier just to use the 'quick equip/quick assign' buttons for weapons and heroes than trawling through them, as the improvements can feel pretty minimal.

One way to continue enjoying the actual fun of the core gameplay is to keep up with the Challenges (or Expeditions as they're sometimes known) section that offers up different boss battles with exciting rewards. Be aware that these also have strict time limits that'll mean damage is crucial to winning quickly.

You'll also want to keep an eye out for the missions and rewards available, as these can be buried around the place and be a bit difficult to find. However, once you actually acquire them, then you'll find that they help a great deal in improving your overall flow of resources, such as gems and whatnot.

I found, personally, that the many different subsystems, such as the seemingly Sea of Conquest-inspired ship management, felt more than a little ancillary. But they do still offer plenty of resources and boosts to the all-important power mechanic that keeps your ship fighting, so be sure to look into 'em.

Oh, and I'd be remiss not to point out we also have a High Seas Hero code list available. And it's well worth checking in to add a little extra to your resource count.