High Seas Hero tier list (August 2026) - Rule the waves with our ranking of the best ships by class
| High Seas Hero
Our High Seas Hero tier list offers a basic overview of what to expect from Century Games' naval strategy auto-battler, including our personal picks.
- High Seas Hero boasts a dizzying number of mechanics and subsystems to play with
- But the main attraction, as you might expect, is the ships
- So, here's our ranking and top tips for playing with the three available classes and their subclasses
Updated on August 2nd, 2026 - Version: 1.0.68
Although High Seas Hero's store page tempts you with images of undersea mining and adventure, Century Games' naval auto-battler is a little different in action. Of course, if that's what you're looking for, you'll feel right at home at the helm of one of the ships available to take into battle.
Set in the aftermath of an alien invasion that leaves the planet underwater, High Seas Hero offers the usual variety of auto-battler and idle-RPG options. Collect equipment and heroes, upgrade your base and dive into everything from expeditions to the world map to gather more resources.
High Seas Hero tier listYour first ship comes at level 15 as a straight upgrade, but beyond that, things get more complex. So let's dive ('hem, 'hem) into this High Seas Hero tier list to find out more!
1
Tips & Tricks
As a little bonus, let's start off with some of the basics to know. And one of the most important things is that you aren't actually locked into your first choice of ship once you reach the upper tiers. Your first reset will be free, so if our top choice for the best ship in this High Seas Hero tier list doesn't fit your playstyle, you can simply reset and head up the tree again. But every decision to change afterwards comes at the cost of 2000 Diamonds.
Other than that, the usual auto-battler logic applies here. Almost everything can end up automated or simplified, and it's much easier just to use the 'quick equip/quick assign' buttons for weapons and heroes than trawling through them, as the improvements can feel pretty minimal.
One way to continue enjoying the actual fun of the core gameplay is to keep up with the Challenges (or Expeditions as they're sometimes known) section that offers up different boss battles with exciting rewards. Be aware that these also have strict time limits that'll mean damage is crucial to winning quickly.
You'll also want to keep an eye out for the missions and rewards available, as these can be buried around the place and be a bit difficult to find. However, once you actually acquire them, then you'll find that they help a great deal in improving your overall flow of resources, such as gems and whatnot.
I found, personally, that the many different subsystems, such as the seemingly Sea of Conquest-inspired ship management, felt more than a little ancillary. But they do still offer plenty of resources and boosts to the all-important power mechanic that keeps your ship fighting, so be sure to look into 'em.
Oh, and I'd be remiss not to point out we also have a High Seas Hero code list available. And it's well worth checking in to add a little extra to your resource count.
2
Liberty & Destiny
This is practically a null entry, as both of these picks are a straight upgrade from the other. But it's worth looking at them for a basic overview of how ships work. The Liberty is your starting class, and where you'll find the most focus on powering up and acquiring more equipment and heroes. The Destiny, meanwhile, will be unlocked at level 15 and is also around where other mechanics begin to open up as well.
In terms of what to focus on, there's no real strategy here; you'll get eased in. But I recommend taking some time to sit down and put in a few hours as I did to blaze through this early-game hell in order to reach the meat of High Seas Hero, such as it is. And enjoy the limitations while they last because you'll really have to bust your neurons to cope with what's coming next.
3
Cruiser Fortress
The Cruiser Fortress is, ultimately, the pick for meatheads. And I say that affectionately, but there's not much else to say for this class, which splits off into the Steel Fortress/Spirit and the Glory Fortress/Warden lines. The first is about pure survival with a high HP threshold, while the latter focuses more on counterattack damage.
I'm always suspicious of focusing on a pure HP pool - as anyone who's played TTRPGs or MMORPGs will know, there's a myriad of ways to get around that. And the same is true here. Now, the Glory subclass is what I'd put in a solid middle position if this list were bigger, as its counter-damage is undoubtedly valuable.
However, all of them fall prey to the same issue, which is that you'll usually be relying on power discrepancy to survive. And in many cases, if you're actively worried about being wiped out by the enemy, you're better off just taking the time to power up, and the other classes offer much better versatility in delivering the high damage output needed to keep things ticking over.
4
Cruiser Blaster
The Cruiser Blaster and its subclasses, the Thunder Blaster/Blaze and Galaxy Blaster/Blaze, were my original pick for the top spot. I reasoned that the lower skill cooldown would make them more efficient and a sturdier choice for taking advantage of your constantly upgrading equipment. And in truth, there's no lie in the stats given to you that cooldown can be useful.
However, it's just edged out by our top pick, and you'll see why. However, if you find yourself pursuing a build that's heavy on skill cooldowns, you'll definitely want to pick the Cruiser Blaster. The Thunder class prioritises duration, while the Galaxy increases damage, so either of them will function well depending on the skill selection you make.
I also have to admit that this class is undoubtedly the best-looking in its base form, boasting a high-tech look that contrasts nicely with the steel grey of the Fortress class, and the weird, greasy brown of the Prowler Class.
5
Cruiser Prowler
Now, this was a difficult pick to make. Initially, I wanted to go with Cruiser Blaster, as (in theory) its reduction to skill cooldown allows you to make use of your weapons faster. However, there's a reason why the Cruiser Prowler and its subclasses are suggested for beginners, and it's all to do with time.
I would assume you're at least partially familiar with auto-battlers, in which case, you know the 'beef gate' or massive spike in difficulty is always an issue. But here, this only comes in terms of power discrepancy, I'd say, about half of the time.
Usually, where things fall apart is when you have to take on powerful bosses and run out of time to wear them down. This is true of expeditions and of regular stages too. The Cruiser Prowler offers high burst damage, which can outweight what your regular guns allow. Now, maybe when you get to the highest level, that skill cooldown wins out, but from my experience in a straight one-to-one comparison, the Prowler really does win out.
And as we conclude our High Seas Hero tier list, you might want to take a gander at our other rankings that're definitely worthy of your time. How about kicking things off with our Last Asylum Plague hero tier list and our StoneAge: Idle Adventure tier list?