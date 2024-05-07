Rage of the Brave: Revenge of Legends is Tamatem's latest MMORPG, promising a captivating storyline

Can the Astral Alliance defend the planet of Airth?

Immersive storyline with several twists and turns

Classical RPG mechanics

Several different game modes to try

Tamatem has just dropped major news as they’ve released their latest title, Rage of the Brave: Revenge of Legends, a new RPG for Android and iOS. You’ll step into a multiplayer world where your actions have long-lasting consequences. Each choice determines the future of this universe that is full of legends, mysteries, and magic.

Rage of the Brave’s story with the Obsidian Alliance invading Airth. As a violent catastrophe loomed over their head, the Manya on Airth were forced to join forces with their neighbours, the Deva and the Titans, who had lost their homes as well. Together, they created the Astral Alliance to counter the invaders.

The storyline is extremely immersive and is full of twists and turns. Your experience is further solidified by captivating visuals, detailed environments, and intriguing characters that really enrich the lore. The soundtrack is sure to keep you vibing at all times as you take part in epic battles.

As for the gameplay, you can expect classical RPG mechanics, including turn-based battles, an intricate character customisation system, and innumerable quests in this humongous world. The MMORPG will also feature insane battles where you join forces with your friends to defeat the toughest of foes.

Check out this list of the top RPGs to play on Android!

It’s not going to be a straightforward journey as the difficulty scales according to your progress. If you get bored of the campaign, you can also try out some other game modes including dungeon raids, PvP battles, boss fights, and treasure hunts.

Keeping the multiplayer aspect alive is a number of social features. You can join Leagues with your buddies and embark on quests such as League Wars together. You can also vie for the top spot on the leaderboard to earn bragging rights and a tonne of other rewards.

Experience it all by downloading Rage of the Brave: Revenge of Legends now for free by clicking on your preferred link below. Visit the official website for more information.