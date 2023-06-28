Rage of Blades lets you duke it out with others in bloody medieval combat, out now on Early Access

Red Yatagan has announced that Rage of Blades, the studio's online PvP fighting game, is now on Early Access. Available to download for iOS and Android users across the globe, the action-packed title thrusts players into the heat of combat set within a brutal medieval world.

In Rage of Blades, players can look forward to picking the fighter that resonates with them the most among Vikings, Knights, Assassins and others, each one boasting its own unique styles. Players can tinker around with different skills and unleash a variety of tactics as they fight their way across the arena for the ultimate bragging rights.

The game also features intuitive controls and thrilling real-time battles, presented with gorgeous graphics that spice up each match. Players can collect gear as well to strengthen their characters and boost their battle prowess in online duels.

Are you ready to fight to the death for glory and honour? There's no official word yet as to the official launch date itself, but if you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for now, you can do so by downloading Rage of Blades as an Early Access game on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.