Into the Depth lets you rebuild human civilization underground, out now on Early Access

PlayPlayFun has announced that Into the Depth, the studio's city-building game that's set in an underground civilization, is out now on Early Access. Now available for Android users, the apocalyptic game tasks players with saving the human race by rebuilding a new home after the surface of the Earth has been rendered unlivable.

As the title suggests, players will dive "Into the Depth" with a mix of modern tech and prehistoric elements to pick up the pieces of what's left of human civilization. There are more than 30 buildings to tinker around with along with a variety of bricks and blocks that players have to dig through using 7 digging tools. The game also offers an idle element where players can earn money even when they're logged off the game.

As for the narrative, players can look forward to uncovering the details surrounding how humans came to live this way. Plus, there are more than 20 challenges to overcome as well, along with over a hundred quests to clear.

There's no official word yet as to the release on iOS devices, but for now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by downloading Into the Depth as an Early Access game on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, join the community of followers on Facebook for more juicy details, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.