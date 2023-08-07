Puzzle & Dragons kicks off new collab event with The Prince of Tennis II

GungHo has just announced the next collaboration for hit mobile match-3, Puzzle & Dragons. This one is perfect for both sports and anime fans as the popular manga series, The Prince of Tennis II, has joined hands with the game for a thrilling event. Until August 21st, players can join the tennis prodigy, Ryoma Echizen, as he takes on the best tennis players in the world.

A total of seven exciting dungeons are part of the Puzzle & Dragons x The Prince of Tennis II update. The titular one grants Golden Tennis Balls, which are similar to how medals work. They can be traded in for various other rewards. The Colosseum and its multiplayer version feature a fixed leader who must carry the rest of the team in battle.

While the Colosseum has a fixed leader, another tasks players using a preset team, offering many prizes for wiping each floor. There’s also a Title Challenge that grants the Seigaku Tennis Club title for clearing the dungeon for the first time. Finally, there’s the Houou Byodoin Descended!-No Dupes and its multiplayer variant, which has a challenging boss fight in the end.

Playing tennis requires a lot of grit and determination. If you don’t feel that way about the game but still want all the goodies, these special purchasable bundles may be a great deal:

$0.99 – One Magic Stone and a pull from The Prince of Tennis II Egg Machine

$19.99 – 20 Magic Stones and a pull from the Kunimitsu Tezuka Egg Machine

$19.99 – 20 Magic Stones and a pull from the 8-star Prince of Tennis II Egg Machine

$29.99 – 30 Magic Stones and a pull from the Kazuya Tokugawa Egg Machine

Download Puzzle & Dragons now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.