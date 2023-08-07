PUBG Mobile's Air Drop Carnival goes live with Alan Walker as its ambassador

The summer festivities in PUBG Mobile continue as Krafton has just kicked off the Air Drop Carnival event. It is a musical update has a much-awaited collaboration with renowned DJ Alan Walker also begins. With him on the centre stage and a tonne of activities to participate in, players are in for quite a ride.

Erangel, Livik, Nusa, and Sanhok all feature the Cool Island, the perfect place to beat the heat. There’s no need to walk as well because adorable two-person Duckboats are scattered all across the island. Once daisy-chained, the whole squad can travel together in style. Nothing’s more relaxing than floating aimlessly in the water.

Coming to the event, players can also find special Air Drop Carnival Crates around the island. They contain bucketloads of valuables, including some unmissable perks. Besides them, free crates are also up for grabs. They include enough gear to easily get to level five. Keep an eye out for the highest-rated chest as it offers a permanent emote and legendary set.

While it's possible to horde all these rewards solo, dropping in with a team makes much more sense. Doing so lets players level up their crates at a faster rate, while also triggering team-up rating protection. In addition, there’s also a set of missions everyone can participate in together in order to increase their winnings.

And spearheading the whole event is Alan Walker Himself. As the Air Drop Carnival’s ambassador, he will host an epic party that features the launch of his brand-new track, Land of the Heroes. It was originally announced during the PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2023 and has been written and produced specifically for the battle royale.

PUBG Mobile’s Air Drop Carnival will remain live until August 18th. Download the game now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.