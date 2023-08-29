Puzzle & Dragons welcomes SPYxFAMILY for another thrilling collaboration

All sleuths have hereby been summoned to GungHo’s Puzzle & Dragons for an epic collaboration with the hit anime series, SPYxFAMILY. The match-3 mobile game will feature iconic characters from the show, such as Twilight and the rest of his makeshift family. Players have until September 11th to participate in this event and collect all rewards from the two collab dungeons.

Players have the option of operating either as a Westalis spy or an Obsidian assassin in the Puzzle & Dragons x SPYxFAMILY crossover event. Free pulls are being given away as login rewards, which can be redeemed for many of the new characters joining the game.

The collab event will feature two event-exclusive dungeons that build on the escalating cold war between Ostania and Westalis. The SPYxFAMILY dungeon offers Gold medals and a pull from the Memorial Egg Machine as first-time clear rewards. Number two is the Title Challenge which grants the Anya nameplate when the dungeon is completed.

All these medals collected during the event can be exchanged at the Monster Exchange. Players will be able to get their hands on a wide array of limited-time collab characters like Eden’s Academy Uniform, Yor Forger, Henry Henderson, and Ewen Egeberg.

Since there are fewer dungeons this time, the number of special bundles has also been limited to three. Players can purchase them to fast track themselves up the rewards path.

$0.99 – One Magic Stone and a pull from the SPYxFAMILY Egg Machine

$19.99 – 20 Magic Stones and a pull from the 7-star SPYxFAMILY Egg Machine

$19.99 – 20 Magic Stones and a pull from the Loid & Anya & Yor Egg Machine

$29.99 –30 Magic Stones and a pull from the Anya & Damian & Becky Egg Machine

Download Puzzle & Dragons now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.