Tower of Fantasy gears up for a massive expansion with a new map, new Simulacrum and more

Publisher Level Infinite and developer Hotta Studio have announced an exciting new update for Tower of Fantasy, letting players get their hands on a new map and narrative along with a new Simulacrum among other things. Titled The Dragon Grove, this massive new expansion will land on mobile and PC on September 5th, and will offer a new area for players to explore in Domain 9 called Joltville.

In the latest update for Tower of Fantasy, you can look forward to exploring the so-called "hub and tech research centre of Domain 9". Here, you can also score some good finds within the epicentre of the Qinglong's Might in what's known as "the most expensive trading hub in Domain 9, Tianhe Bazaar".

Wanderers can also put their combat prowess to the test with new enemies in the region, as well as the new boss Taotie on top of the Herba Tiger, Crystalline Salamander, Folium Tiger, Crystalline Hatchling and more. Additionally, you can expect to welcome the new Simulacrum, Huang, to the fray.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and give the massive update a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Tower of Fantasy on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update. You can head on over to the official website to know more as well.