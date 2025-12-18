Puzzle & Dragons' latest collaboration sees the Sanrio characters once more take centre stage

Me-oh-my

Puzzle & Dragons' latest collab is here, but it's not an anime series!

In fact, it's none other than Hello Kitty and Friends joining the fray

Dive into new collaboration-exclusive dungeons and nab Sanrio characters

It really does seem as if this season has been a big one for Sanrio. With multiple new releases and collabs with other big hits, it seems Hello Kitty and friends are on the rise. Now, they're taking another step into the world of mobile as Sanrio takes centre stage as Puzzle & Dragons' latest team-up!

If you're not already familiar, Puzzle & Dragons offers a mix of RPG-style dungeon crawling and puzzle-solving mechanics. And it's certainly not shy about collaborations either, with a myriad of crossovers, including with popular anime series such as Demon Slayer.

So with that in mind, it's not altogether surprising that Hello Kitty and Pals are showing up here. But it's still unusual in that they're not the kind of characters you'd see gracing the dungeons of Puzzle & Dragons. But even if you're sceptical of cute things, this new event, running until January 4th, is well worth digging into.

Puzzle it out

You'll find 16 exclusive dungeons, featuring a variety of characters from Hello Kitty, such as Cinnamoroll, Pochacco, Kuromi and of course Hello Kitty herself. You'll be able to collect these characters from the new Sanrio Characters Egg Machine.

I don't know what's behind this glut of Hello Kitty crossovers and releases. But it indicates, to me at least, that there must be some big new push to put the iconic white kitten back on our screens. Is that a good thing? Possibly, but I'm not sure Sanrio can keep up this rapid pace forever.

Speaking of which, if you've been blazing through the week and haven't had time to stop and smell the roses, maybe now's the moment to? Why not take the load off for ten minutes and dig into our list of five best new mobile games this week?