Sonic Rumble teams up with the iconic kaiju Godzilla in a new exclusive event

Sonic Rumble is set to introduce the iconic kaiju himself in the form of Godzilla

Dodge and weave to avoid the giant monster in Godzilla Survival

Or unlock him and some other iconic kaiju as playable characters!

It's beginning to look a lot like Godzilla. Wait, that's not how the song goes. Well, in Sonic Rumble, it certainly is. Because to celebrate the festive season, the folks at Rovio and Sega are teaming up with a bona fide icon of the kaiju genre as Godzilla arrives in Sonic Rumble.

Starting December 22nd, you'll be able to jump into a brand-new stage in the obstacle-based battle royale. Godzilla Survival has you do exactly that, attempting to avoid the enormous kaiju as he attempts to dispatch you with his deadly heat ray, while Shockirus offers a hidden threat to stay wary of.

Not only that, but you'll also be able to unlock Godzilla as a playable character, complete with his Heat Ray ability. He'll be available completely free alongside good buddy Rodan (what, was Mothra busy?). So be sure to check our Sonic Rumble tier list to find out where he might end up.

Seeing everyone's favourite kaiju making a return is certainly not unwelcome. And if you can't get enough of giant monsters, then it may well be worth shelling out for the premium pass, which offers King Ghidorah and buddy Mothra, alongside a brand-new skill for Godzilla, too. You'll even be able to nab Mecha Godzilla and Destroyah over in the official shop.

Ever since Legendary got their hands on the Toho classic, Godzilla has gone from a men-in-rubber-suits punchline to a star outside his home of Japan. And it certainly fits the whole run-for-your-life mechanics of Sonic the Hedgehog to have the enormous lizard trying to stomp him to pieces.

