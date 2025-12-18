5 new mobile games to try this week - December 18th, 2025
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Save your dad from the Homeowners' Association
- Build a home for colourful frogs
- Prey on helpless humans as a vengeful shark
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
That said, you can head on over to our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub if you're on the hunt for more curated adventures to obsess over!
1
Where Winds Meet
It seems like the possibilities are indeed endless across the Wuxia-themed world of Where Winds Meet, a gorgeous new ARPG with open worlds you can explore set in tenth-century China. As a budding swordmaster, you'll embark on an epic quest to discover the truth behind your own identity - but not before unraveling the secrets of the imperial capital along the way.
Gameplay offers tons of freedom with lasting consequences behind every choice you make, all presented with stunning visuals and fluid combat as you traverse the 20 distinct regions laid out for you. You'll also get to customise just how you want your character to look - you can apparently even use your own voice to generate your character and give it that extra dose of personality only you can provide!
2
Maneater
Sharks are already terrifying enough as they are, but when you add a vengeful backstory to the mix, then there's no limit to their reign of terror. Thankfully, Maneater lets you take on the role of said vengeful shark instead of being a puny little human - and now that you're an apex predator, there's nothing stopping you from terrorising the seas on a mindless eating spree.
Perhaps it's that kind of cathartic appeal that makes Maneater so compelling, because who wouldn't want to keep eating and evolving until you're at the top of the food chain? You can even add tactical upgrades to your shark and evolve past what you thought was impossible, including taking the fight on land. Who says the beach is safe?
3
Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge
Now, if you're looking for something more wholesome, let the adorable amphibians of Kamaeru: Frog Refuge restore your faith in humanity (and the courage to get back in the water). This lovely frog-collecting, sanctuary-building, wetlands-restoring adventure will have you creating a home for frogs and making their habitat thrive.
You can cultivate plants, breed different kinds of frogs, snap photos of them to add to your album, and complete your Frogedex while you're at it - you might even learn a thing or two about biodiversity and sustainability along the way.
4
Dadish 4
Speaking of cultivating crops, how about rescuing a missing radish? Everyone's favourite dad-that's-a-radish has been trying his best to keep his kids in check for the past three Dadish games, but this time around, it's his turn to get kidnapped (and by the evil Homeowners' Association, no less). It's up to Dadish Jr to save the day in the latest instalment of Thomas K. Young's hit platforming series.
There are 50 levels to traverse, all filled with food puns and plenty of humour the series is known for. You can even ride on your mom's back, who's apparently a tomato (don't ask).
5
Crossfire: Legends
And finally, if you'd rather light 'em up with your online frenemies instead of fussing with critters and crops, Crossfire: Legends might just be the latest first-person shooter you can dive into to do just that. You can engage in 5v5 battles with your best mates in the Search & Destroy Mode, or take on mutant abominations in the Mutation Mode.
There's also the Team Deathmatch Mode to challenge your tactical skills and your reflexes, but regardless of which mode you pick, there are plenty of bountiful rewards waiting for you - if you manage to step out of the firefight alive.