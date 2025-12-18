Menu
Features

5 new mobile games to try this week - December 18th, 2025

By Catherine Dellosa
|
iOS + Android
| NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES
5 new mobile games to try this week - December 18th, 2025

Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week 

Left Arrow
0/5
Right Arrow
  • Save your dad from the Homeowners' Association
  • Build a home for colourful frogs
  • Prey on helpless humans as a vengeful shark

Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world. 

Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.

That said, you can head on over to our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub if you're on the hunt for more curated adventures to obsess over!

Click Here To View The List »

1
Where Winds Meet

Available on: iOS + Android
Find out more about Where Winds Meet
Where Winds Meet

It seems like the possibilities are indeed endless across the Wuxia-themed world of Where Winds Meet, a gorgeous new ARPG with open worlds you can explore set in tenth-century China. As a budding swordmaster, you'll embark on an epic quest to discover the truth behind your own identity - but not before unraveling the secrets of the imperial capital along the way.

Gameplay offers tons of freedom with lasting consequences behind every choice you make, all presented with stunning visuals and fluid combat as you traverse the 20 distinct regions laid out for you. You'll also get to customise just how you want your character to look - you can apparently even use your own voice to generate your character and give it that extra dose of personality only you can provide!

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

Where Winds Meet icon
Download now!
Where Winds Meet
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

2
Maneater

Available on: iOS + Android
Find out more about Maneater
Maneater

Sharks are already terrifying enough as they are, but when you add a vengeful backstory to the mix, then there's no limit to their reign of terror. Thankfully, Maneater lets you take on the role of said vengeful shark instead of being a puny little human - and now that you're an apex predator, there's nothing stopping you from terrorising the seas on a mindless eating spree.

Perhaps it's that kind of cathartic appeal that makes Maneater so compelling, because who wouldn't want to keep eating and evolving until you're at the top of the food chain? You can even add tactical upgrades to your shark and evolve past what you thought was impossible, including taking the fight on land. Who says the beach is safe?

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

Maneater icon
Download now!
Maneater
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

3
Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge

Available on: iOS + Android
Find out more about Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge
Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge

Now, if you're looking for something more wholesome, let the adorable amphibians of Kamaeru: Frog Refuge restore your faith in humanity (and the courage to get back in the water). This lovely frog-collecting, sanctuary-building, wetlands-restoring adventure will have you creating a home for frogs and making their habitat thrive.

You can cultivate plants, breed different kinds of frogs, snap photos of them to add to your album, and complete your Frogedex while you're at it - you might even learn a thing or two about biodiversity and sustainability along the way.

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge icon
Download now!
Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

4
Dadish 4

Available on: iOS + Android + Steam + Nintendo Switch
Find out more about Dadish 4
Dadish 4

Speaking of cultivating crops, how about rescuing a missing radish? Everyone's favourite dad-that's-a-radish has been trying his best to keep his kids in check for the past three Dadish games, but this time around, it's his turn to get kidnapped (and by the evil Homeowners' Association, no less). It's up to Dadish Jr to save the day in the latest instalment of Thomas K. Young's hit platforming series.

There are 50 levels to traverse, all filled with food puns and plenty of humour the series is known for. You can even ride on your mom's back, who's apparently a tomato (don't ask).

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

Dadish 4 icon
Download now!
Dadish 4
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

5
Crossfire: Legends

Available on: iOS + Android
Find out more about Crossfire: Legends
Crossfire: Legends

And finally, if you'd rather light 'em up with your online frenemies instead of fussing with critters and crops, Crossfire: Legends might just be the latest first-person shooter you can dive into to do just that. You can engage in 5v5 battles with your best mates in the Search & Destroy Mode, or take on mutant abominations in the Mutation Mode.

There's also the Team Deathmatch Mode to challenge your tactical skills and your reflexes, but regardless of which mode you pick, there are plenty of bountiful rewards waiting for you - if you manage to step out of the firefight alive.

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

Left Arrow
0/5
Right Arrow
Catherine Dellosa
Catherine Dellosa
Twitter Instagram
Catherine plays video games for a living and writes because she’s in love with words. Her Young Adult contemporary novel, For The Win: The Not-So-Epic Quest Of A Non-Playable Character, is her third book published by Penguin Random House SEA - a poignant love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, teenage heartbreak, and everything in between. She one day hopes to soar the skies as a superhero, but for now, she strongly believes in saving lives through her works in fiction. Check out her books at bit.ly/catherinedellosabooks, or follow her on FB/IG/Twitter at @thenoobwife.