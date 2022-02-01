Puzzle & Dragons collaborates with the popular anime superhero One-Punch Man for a limited-time event

For the next two weeks, Puzzle & Dragons is going to test your strength as the popular anime superhero One-Punch Man joins the match-3 game. Numerous threats have begun showing up in the world of Puzzle & Dragons and players have until February 13th to get One-Punch Man’s help to drive away these evil forces.

This new collaboration exemplifies the power of friendship as the heroes from the One-Punch Man universe make their way to GungHo Entertainment’s puzzler. Saitama, Genos, Silverfang, and all of Hero Association’s members are here to help. Players also have the option of recruiting the franchise’s villains like Boros and Deep Sea King because they are willing to lend a hand in the Puzzle & Dragons world.

These heroes and villains can be recruited from the One-Punch Man Memorial and the Seven Magic Stones! One-Punch Man Egg Machines. Logging in during this event also gives everyone a free pull from the limited-time Memorial Egg Machine. Other fighters like Garou and King can be obtained through the Monster Exchange at the cost of One-Punch Man Medals that are rewarded by clearing event-exclusive Special Dungeons.

Moving on, the collaboration will see the addition of four new dungeons. Check them out below:

One-Punch Man – Will award players hero drops like Gold One-Punch Man Medals.

One-Punch Man Challenge! – Clearing monsters for the first time will reward players and clearing the entire dungeon will grant one free pull from the Egg Machine.

S Class Hero Rush – The most difficult dungeon, it can only be cleared by the strongest Hero Association fighter and will reward 2x Rainbow One-Punch Man Medals.

One-Punch Man – Fixed Team – Players can only use a set team. Clearing the area grants a free pull from the Egg Machine.

Lastly, players can purchase special bundles containing Magic Stones, and pulls from Egg Machines for a premium, ranging from $0.99-19.99 USD.

Beat enemies in a single punch by downloading Puzzle & Dragons for free on the App Store and Google Play and playing the One-Punch Man collab.