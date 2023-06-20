Puzzle & Dragons is bringing back the Magic: The Gathering collaboration event

GungHo has just announced the return of Magic: The Gathering to its popular mobile match-3 game, Puzzle & Dragons. From now until July 3rd, players can add Planeswalkers and creatures to their squad, as they cast spells in five event-exclusive dungeons.

Puzzle & Dragons players can build an entire deck of their favourite Magic: The Gathering characters from across the Multiverse, like Urza, Mishra, Elspeth Tirel, and Wrenn and Seven. All of them can be earnt through pulls from the event-themed Egg Machine.

The Magic: The Gathering Dungeon is the perfect place to earn Collab Medals which are essential for collecting all prizes. The Colosseum, on the other hand, puts players into a game with a fixed team with guaranteed encounters with monsters like the Rainbow Metal Dragon and a pull from the Egg Machine.

Other dungeons include the Title Challenge and Elesh Norn Descended!-Skill Cap 6 boss battle. Rewards like a unique title and a pull from the 6-star Egg Machine are on offer for clearing them. Finally, the Colosseum has a multiplayer variant too.

With all the event medals collected while clearing these dungeons, players can get themselves multiple themed characters like Ertau and the Black Lotus Premium Card at the Monster Exchange. Of course, it’s always easier to just purchase one of the special bundles to fastrack your way to all the rewards. Here’s a look at the available sets:

$1.99 – One Magic Stone and a pull from the Magic: The Gathering Egg Machine

$14.99 – 15 Magic Stones and a pull from the Teferi Egg Machine

$19.99 – 20 Magic Stones and a pull from the 6-star or 7-star Rarity Character Egg Machine

$29.99 – 30 Magic Stones, 5x Black Medals, and a pull from the Wrenn and Seven Egg Machine

$29.99 – 30 Magic Stones, 5x Black Medals and a pull from the Urza Egg Machine

Start battling by downloading Puzzle & Dragons now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.