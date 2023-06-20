A Good Day, Cerbere Games' upcoming multiplayer action game, has released a demo on Steam

Paris-based studio, Cerbere Games has just announced its latest project, A Good Day. It is a multiplayer action game coming inspired by Nintendo Land’s asymmetrical gameplay genre coupled with a modern touch. The game will release towards the business end of the year on PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile.

In A Good Day, players take on the roles of Mr or Mrs Cosby, who must protect their quiet way of life without allowing anyone to intrude. Teams of up to seven teens must be created, who have immense strength and skills at their disposal. The primary goal is to protect the goods at all costs.

In terms of gameplay, there are two main kinds of offers – either as a thief or a garden owner. The former sees players build a team that must steal precious fruits from a neighbouring garden. Even the theft of simple eatables will require extensive strategizing, planning, and execution. Players will have to cooperate and ensure they don’t get caught.

Gardner owners, on the other hand, must do the exact opposite. Their goal is to thwart the thieves’ plans of stealing their prized possessions. Players on this side of the game will have to be extremely vigilant and quick on their feet, as they are on the lookout for robbers. Hound dogs, who are a tad clumsy, may come in handy. And if none of these options works, players can always tonk the intruders with melee attacks themselves.

Speaking of Nintendo Land’s influence on the game, David Dehaene, Co-founder of Cerbere Games, said: “Nintendo Land was my favorite multiplayer game on the Wii U, and we've managed to capture the feel of its asymmetrical gameplay as well as its fun and easy to pick up nature. Mix that with deeper gameplay, a cool, mysterious vibe, and online cross platform multiplayer, and you get A Good Day!”

Currently, A Good Day is available as a demo on Steam, with a global launch planned in Q3 2023.