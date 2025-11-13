Minecraft Blast is a major new pitch for the block builder that's in soft launch for iOS

Minecraft is making its way to mobile with its first-ever match-three spinoff

Coming from King, it offers block-themed matching action

Build, explore and experience a Minecraft-themed take on the King format

Minecraft. You know it, you (probably) love it. But whatever else there is to say about Mojang's block builder, it's a monolithic mega-hit. Microsoft have always wanted to turn Minecraft, which they acquired way back in 2014 alongside Mojang, into a spin-off hitmaker. And their latest effort sees King take the reins for Minecraft Blast!

Currently only available in soft launch on iOS in Malaysia, Minecraft Blast is what you might expect. Minecraft Blast combines King's wheelhouse of fast-paced match-three puzzling with more than a little of the familiar Minecraft world. Bust blocks based on those from Minecraft and use various themed boosters to help you along.

The building aspect, so integral to Minecraft, is also in use here. You'll reportedly be able to design and build your own buildings to decorate your Minecraft Blast World. Exploration is also a key factor, letting you explore villages, caves and even pirate ships.

Blocked off

Minecraft Blast certainly oozes quality, and it's clear that this has been carefully curated in the King labs for maximum appeal. For my part, I don't deny that the gameplay looks both fun and challenging.

But a part of me sees that low-poly, janky charm of the original Minecraft not being present here. Then again, you can't really blame King for that, considering Microsoft-owned Mojang has focused on trying to 'mascotify' much of Minecraft with softer, rounded characters.

Either way, this is a major new step for the franchise, considering that mobile spin-offs haven't really been a thing for Minecraft in the past. Will it succeed? We'll just have to wait and see.

