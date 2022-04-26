Puzzle & Dragons crosses over with Dragon Quest: The Adventures of Dai once again as the Dark King returns

Dai and his friends return once again to Puzzle & Dragons for another epic crossover event between the match-3 puzzler and Dragon Quest: The Adventures of Dai. Puzzle & Dragons has been plagued by evil as the Dark King has been revived and only Dai can save the world once again, with the help of his allies, of course.

Dai’s master Avan sacrificed himself for the greater good and Dai will not let this go unnoticed. The hero has vowed to defeat the Dark Army and put an end to the Dark King’s reign of terror. Players participating in the event until May 8th will be rewarded Dai for free alongside a free pull from The Adventure of Dai Memorial Egg Machine. Some of his friends including Leona and Popp will be available too, in addition to a few foes like Dark King Vearn and Killvearn.

With this collaboration, four new dungeons have also been introduced. The Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai dungeon rewards players with Dragon Crest Medals, The Adventure of Dai Challenge! rewards players with a free pull from the Egg Machine once, Master Avan’s Special Hard Course! and Valge Island All-Out Battle! are much tougher dungeons with greater rewards like the Insignia of Avan. The Dragon Crest Medals earnt can be traded in at the Monster Exchange for event-exclusive beasts like Dracky, Great Sabrecat, Mimic, and Green Dragon.

If clearing so many dungeons sounds like a task, progress can be fast-tracked if you're willing to spend some real cash. There are four bundles to choose from:

$0.99 USD – 1 Magic Stone and a pull from The Adventure of Dai Egg Machine

$19.99 USD – 20 Magic Stones and a pull from the 7-8-star The Adventure of Dai Egg Machine

$19.99 USD – 20 Magic Stones and a pull from the Leona Egg Machine

$19.99 USD – 20 Magic Stones and a pull from the Dark King Vearn Egg Machine

Help Dai defeat the Dark King by downloading Puzzle & Dragons for free on the App Store and Google Play.